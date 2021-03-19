6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices

Keeping your bike under you isn't rocket science. Rather, it's using your brain to limit your exposure.

There are typically three situations where your bike is vulnerable: locked up outside a bar/coffee shop/work, stopping somewhere with bike(s) on your vehicle, and from your home (typically the garage).

Documentation

The four images that will make or break recovering your bike in the event of a theft, as well as offer proof positive of ownership for insurance.

Insurance

WARNING: E-Bikes are considered a motorized vehicle and are NOT covered on the personal property insurance clause of your renter’s or homeowners policy. Get that scheduled separately from your personal property to get it covered.

Safe Practices and Security

Be smart: choose the level of bike lock required for security specific to your risk. From zip ties to burly "Forget About It" Chain/U-locks, every lock has its place. The zip ties in NYC or Santa Cruz? Not really a good idea. The Kryptonite NY Lock on a gravel ride coffee stop in a small town, miles from nowhere? Overkill. But the zip tie lock on that same gravel ride? It's lightweight and it easily tucks into a pocket, making it perfect for an extended break on a mixed surface adventure.

Be smart about what you lock your bike to; these bike racks—while okay to secure your bike if you can see it—can be unbolted in a few minutes, allowing a thief to toss your bike into a waiting vehicle without having to defeat your lock(s) in public.

Proper lock-up involves two locks: one securing the bike's rear wheel and frame to an unmovable object, and another securing the front wheel and frame, ideally also to an immovable object. You won't make your bike impossible to steal, but the goal is to make your bike just difficult enough to steal that a thief will look for an easier target.

For truck beds, inside a van, or a trailer, your best bet is to install a bed anchor like Kryptonite's and secure your bike to that in accordance with the bike rack tips above. Make an angle grinder attack their only option: it takes longer than a simple snip and isn't exactly subtle.

Keep an eye on the prize if possible, even if your bikes are locked up.

Home Garage

This cute little T-handle gives anyone access to your garage. Tie it off, remove it, or zip tie the manual release closed so it can't be opened except from inside. And if you live in a high-risk area, there's no such thing as overkill, just precautions to encourage a thief to look elsewhere.

The Kryptonite Evolution Ground Anchor ($69 USD) and the Abus Granit 100 ($65 USD) are two good Ground Anchor options with all the hardware included. Both have a hardened steel shackle in excess of 10mm, making a cutting attack the only option to defeat them. Warning: these are permanent once installed.

Secure Building Bike Lock Up