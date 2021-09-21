Protection Insert Brand D3O Acquired by Elysian Capital

Sep 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

D3O, which provides protective inserts for brands such as Fox Racing, Scott Sports, Troy Lee Designs, Pearl Izumi, SixSixOne and Endura, has announced it has been acquired by Elysian Capital III LP for an undisclosed sum. The brand was previously owned by the Beringea US & UK and Entrepreneurs Fund.

D3O is an orange material that is lightweight and flexible, but when it encounters an impact, it hardens to provide protection. D3O partners with mountain bike protection brands to provide the protective inserts that go inside the pads they produce.

Stuart Sawyer, CEO of D3O, said “We are delighted to be working with Elysian for the next phase of growth for D3O. Our talented and hard-working team have done an exceptional job at establishing D3O as the market leader for impact protection. We look forward to building on this foundation through continued innovation, delivering best in-class customer service and providing a compelling brand value proposition. I’d like to thank our previous investors for the support they have given us in establishing D3O, we now look forward to scaling the business and realising the significant opportunities to protect people and their things around the world”.

James Cunningham, Partner at Elysian Capital, said: “We have been very impressed with the way Stuart and the team have developed the D3O brand and the breadth and quality of the customers the company serves. We look forward to supporting them as they realise the potential for the brand across existing and new market segments.”

It's unclear exactly what the acquisition will mean for D3O but with both parties talking about scaling the business, it's possible we'll be seeing a lot more the distinctive orange pads in the future.

Posted In:
Industry News D30


17 Comments

  • 15 0
 Impactful article……
  • 2 0
 How do you wash this stuff, since most of the time it is inside the equipment? My 7IDP pads, you can remove the impact material and then just wash the sleeve.
  • 2 0
 same for this. I have some fox sleeves where you can take this out.
  • 1 0
 I just throw the whole pad in the machine, doesn't seem to do anything to it
  • 8 4
 This guy washing his pads lol
  • 1 0
 @quinnltd: had no problem with d3o so far. just be carful if you buy sas-tec pads from ion, they brake in the waching machine
  • 2 0
 @jeremy3220: I soak my pads, gloves, chest/back protector, and helmet. I try to clean them after a week or so of riding

I can understand not washing your pads because you’re not sweating when you ride like a squid and don’t sweat
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: Maybe try harder? My have to wash after every couple of rides. We have this thing called rain and it creates mud. Add that to sweat and the pads get nasty.
  • 2 0
 Love this stuff. Armor has come such a long way. Only wish the chest protectors would cover more vital parts and not just your chest.
  • 2 0
 Time to buy some Teslas, boys
  • 2 0
 Let's hope the pad manufacturers don't feel the impact of this.
  • 2 1
 Hardened my attitude to protection...
  • 3 4
 I’d like to see this technology everywhere. My trying to walk toddler meeds it on outside of his diapers.
  • 3 2
 There are dozens of makers of near identical products, D30 are not original. You can buy sheets of the stuff and put it anywhere you want. You could make him a suit out of it.
  • 9 10
 Why should we care about this? No really, what value this post brings?
  • 9 2
 I'm very interested in the M&A activity regarding mountain bikes. The value it brings is the knowledge.
  • 5 1
 PB are clearly just regurgitating a press release from a sponsor or prospective sponsor. No benefit or interest to most of us. Elysian are a typical capital investment firm, this is a standard occurrence when a business is looking to grow as D30 must be and require investment to do so. They'll become the Gore of this type of protection, and everyone in the outdoor industry hates Gore as a company.

