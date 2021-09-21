Protection Insert Brand D3O Acquired by Elysian Capital

D3O, which provides protective inserts for brands such as Fox Racing, Scott Sports, Troy Lee Designs, Pearl Izumi, SixSixOne and Endura, has announced it has been acquired by Elysian Capital III LP for an undisclosed sum. The brand was previously owned by the Beringea US & UK and Entrepreneurs Fund.D3O is an orange material that is lightweight and flexible, but when it encounters an impact, it hardens to provide protection. D3O partners with mountain bike protection brands to provide the protective inserts that go inside the pads they produce.Stuart Sawyer, CEO of D3O, said “We are delighted to be working with Elysian for the next phase of growth for D3O. Our talented and hard-working team have done an exceptional job at establishing D3O as the market leader for impact protection. We look forward to building on this foundation through continued innovation, delivering best in-class customer service and providing a compelling brand value proposition. I’d like to thank our previous investors for the support they have given us in establishing D3O, we now look forward to scaling the business and realising the significant opportunities to protect people and their things around the world”.James Cunningham, Partner at Elysian Capital, said: “We have been very impressed with the way Stuart and the team have developed the D3O brand and the breadth and quality of the customers the company serves. We look forward to supporting them as they realise the potential for the brand across existing and new market segments.”It's unclear exactly what the acquisition will mean for D3O but with both parties talking about scaling the business, it's possible we'll be seeing a lot more the distinctive orange pads in the future.