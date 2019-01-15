INDUSTRY INSIDER

Protective Airbag Vest for Cyclists Shown at CES 2019

Jan 15, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

We've spotted this new cycling gadget at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that could make the Euro look a thing of the past.

The Helite B'safe is a smart airbag that protects riders in case of a crash and it has been awarded a 2019 Innovation Honoree award at CES. The airbag uses two sensors, one attached to the seatpost and one in the vest to detect when a rider is falling by analysing the rider's position and speed. When it has determined a crash is taking place, the vest inflates with padding that covers the neck and upper body and is claimed to take 90% of the force out of a crash. The sensors can detect a fall in 60 milliseconds with the bag taking another 80 milliseconds to inflate using a gas cartridge. The vest is reusable but you will have to install a new CO2 cartridge each time.

The vest is breathable and designed to be worn over clothing. The battery is claimed to last for 10 years so there shouldn't any worry about it running out just when you need it.

It's worth saying that this product isn't designed for mountain bikers and we've no idea how it would cope with things like drops or jumps at this stage. Matt Wragg and Paul Aston have both previously spoken to Dainese (who pioneered MotoGP airbags) about the concept and they said that the technology would not work for mountain bikers given the sudden and unpredictable movements of the sport. However, Helite also make these vests for horse riders and skiers, so maybe they could crack the code.

So what do you think? Will airbags replace D30 and hard shells as the protection of the future? Or are we silly to place our safety in the hand of machines?

The B'Safe is expected to cost around $700 and will be available next spring in the US and Europe.

14 Comments

  • + 3
 Won’t protect you from 90% of crashes a typical Downhiller or Freerider would have. (like a dislocated shoulder or collarbone). Might be good for grandma’s on a beach cruiser tho—
  • + 1
 I would like to see those grandmas rolling over the shoulder like this man in the video
  • + 1
 Well you would need about 12 CO2 cartridges for a regular Bike park day with big jumps, and having the strap of your full face helmet shot in your throat one every huck to flat would be slightly... unpleasant to say the least. But honestly i actually think its a neat invention and could actually be useful for MTB if it is engineered to function at the right time.
  • + 1
 Seen this being pushed as the next big thing in eventing it showjumping by point2? Over a decade ago, to guard against rotational impacts crushes of the horse rolling over you.
Tech works, was activated by a tether release if you dismounted etc
  • + 1
 lol this is just a take off of auto inflating life vests for boating. There may be some benefit to cyclists using these on the road but they'll never convince Pro road riders or anyone semi serious about their performance to take them up, let alone mountain bikers!

It's not even a solid solution as the gas canisters used to inflate them fail sometimes meaning you've been lugging all that extra neon weight around for nothing.
  • + 1
 It a great development and visualisation of what is possible. Even if the practicality is a bit lost on the enduro/DH crowd at the moment, it's a start.
For instance: It would be great if this eventually developed into a protective item that protects your neck, wrists, ankles etc in the event of a nasty crash. Parts that you regularly need freedom of movement while riding, but tend to snap like twigs.

I'd take a Leatt neckbrace with deployable airbags anyday. And knowing the way tech goes, it can also inform my loved ones and delete my browsing history while it's at it.
  • + 1
 Dang I’d love someone to make one of these for MTB. Sounds like Alpinestars have one coming to the Moto world, so let’s hope we see something decent.
  • + 1
 Yeah it would be cool to see one for sure. Especially for those people who dont like to wear a neck brace. Im not one to lie I dont wear one myself when I go to the park.But I also dont race. If it could stay slim and pump up to stop the neck from moving too much on a crash, that would be huge.
  • + 2
 I can buy new set of balls for the price of this vest.....
  • + 1
 Who,but Lance, needs a second set of balls laying around? Are two not enough?
  • - 2
 So... once it goes of do you have to replace the whole vest? Like a cars dashboard?
  • + 1
 No you can just deflate and put in a new gas canister.
  • + 2
 Maybe try reading the article, or watching the video, or some combination of the two before you comment?
  • + 0
 It says reusable and you can swap out the CO2-cartridges. Quite a neat product, could be great for all those cycling couriers in NY..

Post a Comment



