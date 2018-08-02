PINKBIKE TECH

Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking

Aug 2, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
The 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking is currently underway in Killington, Vermont, and there's a solid contingent of top level pros in attendance. With the Mont-Saint-Anne World Cup only a week away it’s the perfect opportunity to hone bikes and bodies, and the fact that there's a completely new track to race on makes things even better. Pinkbike photographer Dave Trumpore took the opportunity to track down some of the more interesting bikes and components that were rolling around in the New England mud - here's what he found:


Yet another prototype bike now with a fresh coat of paint for the first time. This time it s newly crowned French National Champion Gaetan Vige and his Scott. We ve seen brushed silver and raw versions of this bike all year but this is the first time it has turned up at a race with a proper paint job.
Newly crowned French National Champion, Gaetan Vige, and his prototype Scott. The raw aluminum version of this bike has been hard to miss this season, but this is the first time the yet-to-be-released machine has turned up at a race with a proper paint job.

Adjustable dropouts on the new Scott DH bike.
Like the previous Gambler, there are two axle positions that are used to adjust the chainstay length.
A detail shot of the idler fully on Gaetan Vige s Scott so neutralize any possible pedal kickback during suspension actuation.
The new Scott has an idler pulley that's meant to minimize the amount of pedal kickback that occurs as the bike goes through its travel.


All the colors on newly crowned US National Champ Samantha Soriano s Industry 9 Wheels
All the colors on newly crowned US National Champ Samantha Soriano's Industry 9 wheels.

While more popular in Europe it is still quite uncommon to see DMR clipless pedals at North American races.
While more popular in Europe, it is still quite uncommon to see DMR clipless pedals at North American races.


The sticker says these Crank Brothers wheels are still a prototype but that may change very soon as we are seeing more and more under various pro racers.
A few more sets of prototype Crank Brothers carbon wheels have been kicking around this weekend.
We first saw Crankbothers' prototype carbon wheels underneath Unno's Greg Williamson earlier this year at the Croatia DH World Cup, and now it looks like there are multiple sets out in the wild.


Even if you are not on a factory program you can still find clever ways to personalize your equipment.
Even if you are not on a factory program, you can still find clever ways to personalize your equipment.

Max Morgan has a custom reach adjust headset from Cane Creek that allows for a 4mm shorter reach while still keeping the cups flush with the top of the head tube.
Max Morgan has a custom reach adjust headset from Cane Creek that allows for a 4mm shorter reach while still keeping the cups flush with the top of the head tube.

The motocross legend Doug Henry is here given Downhill a try. Despite being paralyzed from the waist down since 2007 Doug has never stopped living his life on two wheels.
The motocross legend Doug Henry is here giving downhill a try (there's an adaptive downhill race taking place on Sunday). Despite being paralyzed from the waist down since 2007, Doug has never stopped living his life on two wheels.

Doug Henry is sporting a customized GT Fury to experience the trials in Killington.
US Open adaptive bike
Doug Henry is sporting a customized GT Fury to experience the trails in Killington.

More info about Ryan St. Lawrences bike can be found on a recent Pinkbike homepage article here https www.pinkbike.com news Back-on-Bike-after-Spinal-Cord-Injury.html
More info about Ryan St. Lawrence's bike can be found in a recent Pinkbike article here.

It looks like GT s new DH bike is just about ready for release. After being black and nondescript all season they are now team blue and yellow and looking like a finished product.
It looks like GT's new DH bike is just about ready for release. After being black and nondescript all season they are now team blue and yellow and looking like a finished product.

No one at GT would say a word but those sure look like some 29 inch wheels on Wyn Masters DH bike. We have seen the 27.5 version all season but so far a 29er version has been elusive. Until now perhaps.
No one at GT would say a word, but those sure look like 29" wheels on Wyn Master's DH bike. We've seen the 27.5" version all season - this is the first time a big wheeler has been spotted.

The devil is is the details when you are a factory pro.
The devil is is the details when you are a factory pro.

Even though the new Santa Cuz V10 is a finished product in terms of the carbon frame and swingers that doesn t mean they are not still testing various links.
Even though the new Santa Cuz V10 is a finished product in terms of the carbon frame design, that doesn't mean they are not still testing various links, as seen on Kiran MacKinnon's bike.

Neko Mulally is running some different brakes from TRP compared to what we have seen used by Gwin and other sponsored riders. The team however would not share any details about the what and why.
Neko Mulally is running a set of TRP's G-Spec brakes that look a little different from what's currently on the market - the bleed screw is now directly above the reservoir, and the shape of that reservoir has been altered slightly as well.


Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
112168 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
81156 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
80930 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
65579 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
42489 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
40552 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
39509 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
38294 views

9 Comments

  • + 15
 thats what assisted and bikes with aids and props are for.... kudos !
  • + 6
 beautiful GT and love the Industry 9 spokes!
  • + 3
 Mad respect out to those adaptive riders out there! Shred it up guys.
  • + 2
 I miss the wings on the GT logo.
  • + 1
 Interesting little shock eye extender on that Gambler.
  • + 2
 Damn, Looks Like A GT.
  • + 1
 That’s great to see Doug out there!
  • + 1
 Are we going to be seeing some M-Spec brakes soon? Or berhaps B-Spec!
  • + 1
 Ryan st. Lawrence.... that’s called a drag strip

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030645
Mobile Version of Website