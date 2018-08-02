Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking

The 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking is currently underway in Killington, Vermont, and there's a solid contingent of top level pros in attendance. With the Mont-Saint-Anne World Cup only a week away it’s the perfect opportunity to hone bikes and bodies, and the fact that there's a completely new track to race on makes things even better. Pinkbike photographer Dave Trumpore took the opportunity to track down some of the more interesting bikes and components that were rolling around in the New England mud - here's what he found:
We first saw Crankbothers' prototype carbon wheels underneath Unno's Greg Williamson earlier this year at the Croatia DH World Cup, and now it looks like there are multiple sets out in the wild.
Doug Henry is sporting a customized GT Fury to experience the trails in Killington.
