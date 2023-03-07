Coal Bicycles' Prototype Steel 'Park' Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Coal Bicycles
The idea for the bike came about when visiting a certain well known bike park here in the UK. We were riding the enduro platform bikes (Coal 84) and wondered if was there anything we could do to increase the capability of the bike while hitting bike park laps and rougher terrain. Soon after we found ourselves building this prototype using the existing 84 platform and making some alterations including changing the rear end tubing and adding some bigger gussets to allow for the triple crown fork. The bike is running a shorter rear end than the production enduro bikes by around 10mm and the rear tubing is now 4130 cro-mo. Coal Prototype Details:
• Steel frameset
• 170mm travel (180 mm fork)
• Mullet Specific (29/27.5)
• Weight: 15 kg (33.5lb)
• 63.5 head angle
• Reach: 460mm
This bike will be an ongoing development allowing us to understand all areas of the bike and what is needed if we ever take it to production. With also some considerations to run 27.5 wheels front and rear making it a true 'Park Bike'.
The launch video of the bike was Filmed at La Fensosa Bike Park north of Alicante in Spain.
Big thank you to all the brands that made this build possible.Coal Bikes, Jtech Supension, Blackcatcustom, Rideworks, Magura, Burgtec, Hunt Wheels, Schwalbe.
Learn more at: coalbicycles.com/
