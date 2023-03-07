Coal Bicycles' Prototype Steel 'Park' Bike

Mar 7, 2023
by dh29er  
The Coal Bikes prototype visited La Fensosa Bike Park on its first ride.

PRESS RELEASE: Coal Bicycles

The idea for the bike came about when visiting a certain well known bike park here in the UK. We were riding the enduro platform bikes (Coal 84) and wondered if was there anything we could do to increase the capability of the bike while hitting bike park laps and rougher terrain. Soon after we found ourselves building this prototype using the existing 84 platform and making some alterations including changing the rear end tubing and adding some bigger gussets to allow for the triple crown fork. The bike is running a shorter rear end than the production enduro bikes by around 10mm and the rear tubing is now 4130 cro-mo.

Machined billet twin link floating linkage by Rideworks and paint by Black Cat Custom.

Coal Prototype Details:
• Steel frameset
• 170mm travel (180 mm fork)
• Mullet Specific (29/27.5)
• Weight: 15 kg (33.5lb)
• 63.5 head angle
• Reach: 460mm

La Fensosa Bike Park HQ .

This bike will be an ongoing development allowing us to understand all areas of the bike and what is needed if we ever take it to production. With also some considerations to run 27.5 wheels front and rear making it a true 'Park Bike'.


The launch video of the bike was Filmed at La Fensosa Bike Park north of Alicante in Spain.


Big thank you to all the brands that made this build possible.

Coal Bikes, Jtech Supension, Blackcatcustom, Rideworks, Magura, Burgtec, Hunt Wheels, Schwalbe.

Learn more at: coalbicycles.com/

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Coal Bicycles


28 Comments

  • 12 0
 Not mentioned is that it also turns into a camaro
  • 5 0
 Coal story bro
  • 1 0
 It's the only coal rollin' I approve of.
  • 1 0
 well played
  • 7 0
 steel is real
  • 1 0
 to right...
  • 6 0
 how does this bike weigh less than my carbon enduro bike?
  • 4 2
 It can't possibly. Possibly they meant 43 lbs.
  • 4 0
 No giant cassette or dropper, smaller rear wheel. I worked with someone with a 32lb giant glory with no carbon on it whatsoever. Still skeptical on 33lbs though...
  • 2 0
 Maybe the frame weight?
  • 2 0
 yeah, I aint buying that weight with a DC fork and DH casing tires. lmao
  • 3 0
 @locaroka: hahahaha. closer to reality than that entire build weighing 34lbs!
  • 3 3
 cause carbon is the biggest lie in the bike industry
  • 1 0
 Steel isn't that heavy my old darkcycles is about 38lb, sons k9 is slightly heavier but under 40lb and both are heavy built full DH spec.
  • 1 0
 @phazedplasma: lie? what about? weight? strength? that it exists? lol
  • 3 0
 tfw when there is no bike park villa near me
  • 1 0
 I don’t understand who buys this stuff. How are wages and expenses paid for
  • 1 0
 website says frames are built to order, company is probably just a few people
  • 1 0
 Have they not heard of mini mullets, thats where true park bikes are heading...
  • 1 0
 photo of twin linkage only shows the top link...what the hell Razz
  • 1 0
 I've never wanted a DH/Park bike before, but now I do.
  • 1 0
 Stickier rear tire than front. Innovative.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately thats all that was in stock
  • 1 0
 make park bikes 180-190mm again
  • 1 0
 That is beautiful.
  • 2 3
 "steel is too heavy"
  • 1 0
 It's the right amount of heavy.
  • 2 5
 Looks like a session





