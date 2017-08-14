PINKBIKE TECH

Prototype DH Clipless Pedals - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 14, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Prototype pedals


There's more interesting stuff to be seen from Crankworx this week, including these unbranded prototype downhill / all-mountain pedals that were spotted on a Polygon UR team bike. I was told exactly zero information about them, but there's plenty to learn and speculate about from these photos, the most obvious of which is the bolt-on plastic-looking shim that attaches to the back half of the pedal body. This is surely in place to fine-tune the shoe and pedal interface, and there are likely shims of different thickness used to do so.

The body itself appears to be relatively thin, more so than a Crankbrothers Mallet DH or even HT's slim T1 all-mountain pedals. Interestingly, there are only pins on the trailing edge of the pedal, unlike most other designs out there that feature pins on both the leading and trailing edges. That said, who's to say that the production version of these won't see more pins added.


Prototype pedals
Prototype pedals


Looking at the photos closer, it appears as though that both the ends of the clip mechanism are spring-loaded and pivot. Many designs, but not all, only employ only a spring-loaded rear latch that requires a bit more precision and technique when it comes to clipping in. This is why many downhill racers use Crankbrothers' pedals - the clip mechanism is sprung on both ends, which makes it easier and quicker to engage. If this pedal also uses a dual-latch system, the same should apply.

9 Comments

  • + 5
 Judging from the replaceable wear plate I'm going to say these are probably prototype E.13 clips.
  • + 4
 Wow. Those look to be VERY early in production stages...
  • + 2
 What we need is a low stack height clipless pedal. The spd equivalent to flypaper flats. Get that centre of gravity lower.
  • + 2
 Surprised those e13 cranks aren't in three pieces yet.
  • + 3
 Neat
  • + 2
 Dandy
  • + 1
 Spring tension gauge looks very Shimano-esque
  • + 3
 It's very likely a Shimano retention system being used while in this stage of prototyping.
  • + 2
 New e-thirteen pedals?

