Prototype DH Clipless Pedals - Crankworx Whistler 2017





There's more interesting stuff to be seen from Crankworx this week, including these unbranded prototype downhill / all-mountain pedals that were spotted on a Polygon UR team bike. I was told exactly zero information about them, but there's plenty to learn and speculate about from these photos, the most obvious of which is the bolt-on plastic-looking shim that attaches to the back half of the pedal body. This is surely in place to fine-tune the shoe and pedal interface, and there are likely shims of different thickness used to do so.



The body itself appears to be relatively thin, more so than a Crankbrothers Mallet DH or even HT's slim T1 all-mountain pedals. Interestingly, there are only pins on the trailing edge of the pedal, unlike most other designs out there that feature pins on both the leading and trailing edges. That said, who's to say that the production version of these won't see more pins added.











Looking at the photos closer, it appears as though that both the ends of the clip mechanism are spring-loaded and pivot. Many designs, but not all, only employ only a spring-loaded rear latch that requires a bit more precision and technique when it comes to clipping in. This is why many downhill racers use Crankbrothers' pedals - the clip mechanism is sprung on both ends, which makes it easier and quicker to engage. If this pedal also uses a dual-latch system, the same should apply.



