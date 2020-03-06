Prototype Enduro Fork - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

If you're looking for a fork that can double as a mirror, here it is. This very shiny and unlabelled prototype was spotted in the Crankworx Rotorua pits, with the only markings on it being "Prototype #3" written on the back of its machined crown. Judging by the beefy chassis and what appears to be at least 160mm of travel (or more), it's clearly intended for all-mountain and enduro use. Any guesses as to whose fork it could be?
The thread-on caps at the crown, as well as the adjuster at the bottom of the right leg, give it away as being from Intend Bicycle Components. The small, high-end German brand has previously only manufactured inverted suspension, like their Infinity DH fork
. Stay tuned for more details as we get them.
45 Comments
Looks like it was just standing upright in someones back yard
