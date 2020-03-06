Prototype Enduro Fork - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Mike Levy  


If you're looking for a fork that can double as a mirror, here it is. This very shiny and unlabelled prototype was spotted in the Crankworx Rotorua pits, with the only markings on it being "Prototype #3" written on the back of its machined crown. Judging by the beefy chassis and what appears to be at least 160mm of travel (or more), it's clearly intended for all-mountain and enduro use. Any guesses as to whose fork it could be?

The thread-on caps at the crown, as well as the adjuster at the bottom of the right leg, give it away as being from Intend Bicycle Components. The small, high-end German brand has previously only manufactured inverted suspension, like their Infinity DH fork. Stay tuned for more details as we get them.





45 Comments

  • 44 0
 How cool would it be of they made the production version look just like that.
  • 17 1
 That might be what they "Intend" to do.
  • 3 0
 Id hit it.
  • 5 0
 Hopefully they just call it "production fork #1"
  • 1 0
 @seismicninja so you mean it's a Nicolai ?
  • 30 1
 That cable routing solution is pretty baller
  • 3 0
 If this fork is what I think it is, well I'll take two.
  • 1 0
 Nothing says high end like a dremeled out rut and a thread tap
  • 18 0
 Haha. I Just Had Beers with Cornelius here in Freiburg, Germany. Really wish we were in Rotorua to promote a fork.
  • 3 0
 Hätt ich meinen Arsch drauf verwettet.... Schaaaaaade
  • 5 0
 Cannot determine if that is a denial or ownership or not...
  • 14 6
 Full long-term review coming tomorrow
  • 14 1
 We don't know what this is or who made it, but we still managed to get an entire photoshoot with it!
  • 2 0
 Or at least a huck to flat
  • 5 0
 Well, I´ve seen it mentioned as trickstuff prototype before, Kornelius used to work with them so it´s natural he could be involved. www.mtb-news.de/news/gefraester-federgabel-prototyp
  • 5 0
 You guys were able to do a full photoshoot with it, but you couldn't even figure out how much travel it has, or get a definitive answer on who made it?
  • 4 0
 It was just sitting in random vacant grassy lot. Nobody around. A sign on the ground a few feet away says “we’re watching.”
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike marketing 101
  • 5 0
 Clearly Intend, it has the same CNC'd compression adjuster knob as seen here: www.pinkbike.com/photo/18270279
  • 4 0
 Cornelius often co-works with Trickstuff....diretissima brakes for example...
  • 21 17
 Reminds me of my ex girlfriend.... Ugly but super plush.
  • 24 2
 and can take 160mm... or more.
  • 1 0
 Shiny and alluring but ultimately not what you wanted. Sell on classifieds.
  • 2 0
 Well lubricated & stout looking in an organic, Morrissey meets Ministry kind of way?
  • 4 1
 Back to the inverted vs traditional suspension fork battle! let the thread begin!
  • 2 0
 "was spotted in the Crankworx Rotorua pits"
Looks like it was just standing upright in someones back yard
  • 4 1
 Intend!
  • 5 2
 Tesla fork
  • 2 0
 looks like a dog
  • 1 0
 Marzocchi Z1, legendary fork!
  • 2 1
 Haha, Cornelius back at it again! I'd definitley give it a try.
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of my White Brothers Fork, but shiny.
  • 1 0
 and sprays you gently with every compression?
  • 1 0
 The seals look Pink in the first photo?
  • 1 0
 Put pinch bolts plz
  • 1 0
 CSU CREAK FREE PLEASE!!!
  • 1 0
 Intend
  • 1 1
 Trickstuff!!!!
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Session
  • 1 1
 Extreme Racing Shox
  • 1 2
 It is definitely a fox
Below threshold threads are hidden

