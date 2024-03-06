Prototype Forks From ND Tuned - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Fresh from the Portugal suspension manufacturer, we have some unique fork designs catered to everything from XC to DH. Dubbed the Hunter Trails series, all three models are being developed from the ground up to offer quality performance in a relatively simple package, with a user-friendly interface. We've already touched on their impressively lightweight inline coil shock, but those are progressing towards completion as well.
Hunter Trails 38150-180mm | 2150 grams (180mm travel)
As the centerpiece of the display, and with the widest range of travel options, it makes sense to start with ND's all-mountain option. As the name indicates, the fork has 38mm stanchions, and prominently features a carbon fiber arch connecting the lower tubes. The air-sprung fork offers only one external adjustment: rebound. Otherwise, it's a matter of main air pressure, IFP pressure (charged with a shock pump), and changing shim stacks on the high speed circuit.
That latter operation is relatively simple, and is meant to be a change end users can carry out to suit their needs. The general lack of adjustment is in keeping with some other suspension products we've seen lately, with a focus on simplicity of setup and good neutral damping to try to cater to a wide range of users.
One unusual aspect of the ND Tuned forks is the fact that the damper and air spring live in the same leg of the fork, as opposed to one in each. I'm not sure how they managed to package all of this so effectively, but we'll see how things shake out as the forks reach market readiness.
Hunter Trails 34100-120mm travel | 1350 grams (120mm travel)
This sporty little guy is similar in most ways to the 38mm variant, with the carbon arch, one-sided spring/damper construction, and simple adjustments. There is one element that differs greatly, and that's the air-only damper. We don't have much information on this yet, but that's how they achieved such a low weight on the build. For reference, a Fox Step Cast 34 is around 1698 grams.
Apparently this air damper is already in testing, so we will hopefully see some iteration of it come to fruition - and ideally perform well to boot.
There is also a dual crown DH fork in development, aimed mostly at the eMTB/eMoto market. The spring and damper are essentially the same as the Hunter Trails 38, but the chassis is subject to change as it's still in an early design stage.
Keep an eye on the ND Tuned website
for more information, and check back here as you know we'll have one to test as soon as possible.
I know glues have come a long way, but a glued (bonded) arch of carbon onto alloy tubes is asking for it. Did they not research early forks where the arches were bolted on and the flex they had? Or carbon steerer tubes and crown longevity. The bond will eventually fail, just ask Giant and their Cadex frames...