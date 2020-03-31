Unreleased Slackline Hardtail Stolen From Stanton HQ

Stanton Bikes, based in Matlock, England, have had a pre-release version of its 3rd generation Slackline hardtail stolen from its headquarters.
The original Slackline was Stanton's first frame and the updated bike was set to be launched soon as part of the brand's 10th-anniversary celebrations. Unfortunately, it got stolen on Friday night, a few days before it could be made public and has now gone missing. From the CCTV video posted above (click on the right arrow to find it), it looks like the thieves cut a hole in one of the doors and ran off with two bikes.
The bike is a red Stanton hardtail with a distinctive "Next Gen 3" decal on the seat tube. Stanton have asked people to share the info far and wide to make the bikes too hot to handle.
|In this crazy current climate when we really need to stick together and help each other, some people have got a bit too excited about what we have in the pipeline. On Friday night a team of (pretty rubbish) burglars broke in to Stanton HQ and stole the only Next Gen 3 Stanton Slackline in existence. This bike is the first of the new Gen 3 range and was set to be released on our 10th anniversary just a few days away. Make sure you keep an eye out for it on selling sights, it's pretty distinctive and is the only Stanton so for rocking the new "Next Gen 3" decal on the seat tube.
We would have loved to do a proper reveal on this frame as it's where it all started for us, but that will have to wait. The Bike was built and ready for testing and demoing but now we're back to square one....for now.
There will be more info on the Gen 3 Slackline very soon but for now, keep an eye out and stay safe!—Stanton Bikes
If you have any information on the bike please contact Stanton or the police.
