Unreleased Slackline Hardtail Stolen From Stanton HQ

Mar 31, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Stanton Bikes, based in Matlock, England, have had a pre-release version of its 3rd generation Slackline hardtail stolen from its headquarters.

The original Slackline was Stanton's first frame and the updated bike was set to be launched soon as part of the brand's 10th-anniversary celebrations. Unfortunately, it got stolen on Friday night, a few days before it could be made public and has now gone missing. From the CCTV video posted above (click on the right arrow to find it), it looks like the thieves cut a hole in one of the doors and ran off with two bikes.

The bike is a red Stanton hardtail with a distinctive "Next Gen 3" decal on the seat tube. Stanton have asked people to share the info far and wide to make the bikes too hot to handle.


bigquotesIn this crazy current climate when we really need to stick together and help each other, some people have got a bit too excited about what we have in the pipeline. On Friday night a team of (pretty rubbish) burglars broke in to Stanton HQ and stole the only Next Gen 3 Stanton Slackline in existence. This bike is the first of the new Gen 3 range and was set to be released on our 10th anniversary just a few days away. Make sure you keep an eye out for it on selling sights, it's pretty distinctive and is the only Stanton so for rocking the new "Next Gen 3" decal on the seat tube.

We would have loved to do a proper reveal on this frame as it's where it all started for us, but that will have to wait. The Bike was built and ready for testing and demoing but now we're back to square one....for now.

There will be more info on the Gen 3 Slackline very soon but for now, keep an eye out and stay safe!Stanton Bikes

If you have any information on the bike please contact Stanton or the police.

Posted In:
Industry News Stanton Bikes


26 Comments

  • 38 0
 Filthy bastards. May their crotch be infested with the fleas of a thousand camels, and their arms be too short to scratch.
  • 2 0
 That was beautifully poetic. Should help with the social distancing too.
  • 26 0
 Sick trying to fulfill orders?
  • 24 0
 Full review on PB tomorrow.

J/K. Bike thieves suuuuuuck.
  • 2 0
 By this time is been probably painted over and sold as a Diamondback.
  • 1 0
 Came here for this
  • 12 0
 is the robber aware he can't release any info until the embargo is over?
  • 2 0
 I shouldn't laugh but...
  • 1 0
 He can do spyshot
  • 2 0
 Used to live near there, once came back from an evening out to find a large part of the house roof had been stolen. They left my bikes though.
  • 1 0
 The roof??? Wow
  • 1 0
 @donpinpon29: It was a flat roof extension made of lead. Disappointingly common in the UK so it was replaced with plastic.
  • 4 0
 Not noice
  • 3 0
 That is one tidy looking bike - it's got me a bit 27.5 curious...
  • 1 0
 Holy Smeg you guys are celebrating 10 years. Sucks about the burglary but get in there Dan + crew! May this be the worst thing that happens in your next decade.
  • 1 0
 Hope they get the bike back, and hopefully the publicity and pics of the bike looking so good on these articles get them a few extra sales that make up for it.
  • 5 3
 Guaranteed Dick Pound is enjoying it.
  • 1 0
 Buddha baby head will be waiting to deliver some karma
  • 2 0
 #APRILFOOLS
  • 1 0
 Not yet on our side of the dateline.
  • 1 0
 Damn, it do be looking pretty fresh tho Eek
  • 1 0
 Anything else taken, or just that? How did they know?
  • 1 0
 Not for nothing but I hope it breaks in half and blows up.
  • 1 0
 Should be shot in the dick. Both of them.
  • 1 0
 Hey. Hey you thief ! Go f*ck yourself and give the bike back.
  • 1 0
 Thieving cunts

Post a Comment



