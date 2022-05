Data acquisition has become common place in the downhill pits in recent years but it's beginning to spread into the XC pits too.

The Bixs team bikes lined up in the pits.

The Bixs team are running DT Swiss dropper posts.

The linkage movement looks pretty wild when is use!

We've seen plenty of prototype rubber from Continental in the downhill pits over the last year or so but now they're getting stuck into the XC side too with Team 31.

No mistaking who this belongs too.

Anne Terpstra's cockpit setup.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has a fresh paintjob for this weekend.

The logos really pop in the light.

Rain or shine, the muddy conditions will pose the biggest issue for everyone.

Jolanda Neff tried the Trek Procaliber in practice but opted for her Supercaliber instead.

Jolanda's mechanic Alvaro really went to town on this one.

Shock rebuilds going down in the SRAM pits.

A closer look at what looks to be electronic SR Suntour suspension.

Mathias Flueckiger looking for every and any millimetre of front end drop.

Mechanic Gavin Black has modified the DT Swiss dropper post lever to Flueckiger's taste.

Jenny Rissveds has a new race bike this year, the Ibis Exie.

No frame stickers here. The riders' names are under the lacquer.

The most imporant setup detail.

The second round of the 2022 XC World Cup is well underway in Germany after a flat out XCC Short Track race , we've been for a lap of the pits to see what's fresh in Albstadt: