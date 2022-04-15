close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Proven: 4 of the Best Cold & Wet Weather Mountain Bike Pants Tested

Apr 15, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/gear/apparel/proven-torture-testing-the-best-cold-wet-weather-mountain-bike-pants/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Reviews Apparel 7mesh Endura Patagonia POC


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
73498 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
59276 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
51841 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
40136 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
39901 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37466 views
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022
36030 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
34363 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008257
Mobile Version of Website