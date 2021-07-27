Proving Grounds Adds Rising Talent to Rider List, Tickets Go On Sale July 28th

Two young guns have been added to the rider list for Proving Grounds on the women’s side, Oregon’s Brooke Anderson and BC’s Gracey Hemstreet. The September 10th-11th event will feature the world's top men and women pro athletes as well as these up and comers.
|The format blurs the lines between Big Mountain and Slopestyle, and the course is custom-built to allow athletes to choose their line from multiple options that suit their skill, style, and strengths. The goal of Proving Grounds is to create a new event format for the sport of Freeride and provide a media hub for the athletes, sport and industry to showcase this dynamic sport to a broader audience.—Proving Grounds
The weekend will include two days of competition; with Friday afternoon men and women's Jump Jam, Saturday Proving Grounds competition, two nights of camping, music, product demos, food trucks, 10 Barrel Beer Garden and more.
Tickets for Proving Grounds go on sale tomorrow. You can purchase them here
. SCHEDULE:Friday 9/10
• 1PM - Camping open to ticketed campers + Athlete practice - Proving Grounds Course
• 4 to 6pm - Jump Jam - best trick - men and women****Open to ticketed campers only - no individual tickets will be sold due to venue restrictions Saturday 9/11 (Single day tickets will be available)
• 9 AM - Doors Open Athlete Practice
• 10 AM - Run 1 - women + Run 1 - men
• 1 PM - Run 2 - women + Run 2 - men
• 4 PM - Awards TICKETSSaturday Sept 11 - $20 pre-sale $25 onsite (single day)3-Day camping pass (includes event entry) Friday Sept 9th - 1pm to Sunday Sept 11th - Noon
• Each individual must purchase - $95
• Vehicle pass - each group must purchase one for vehicle - no walk ins
• Camping includes exclusive parking and access to the Friday afternoon Jump Jam, Saturday Proving Grounds, camping goody bag from partners and other surprises to be announced closer to the event.
• Includes basic camp services - water and portable toilets will be available
• (1) One Vehicle per campsite
• No more than 6 people per campsite
• No open fires allowed
• Dogs must be on leash at all times - limit of 2 per campsite
• No firearms, fireworks or weapons of any kind
• No Motorcycles, ATV’s or golf carts allowed
• No Drones
SPONSORS
WOMEN
• Casey Brown
• Hannah Bergman
• Sam Soriano
• Cami Nogueira
• Vaea Verbeeck
• Harriet Burbidge-Smith
• Ming Goetz
• Gracey Hemstreet
• Brooke Anderson
MEN
• Carson Storch
• Ethan Nell
• Tom Van Steenbergen
• Remy Metailler
• Cam Zink
• Kyle Strait
• Johny Salido
• Adolf Silva
• Antoine Bizet
• Jaxson Riddle
• Louis Reboul
• Nicholi Rogatkin
• Redd Boggs
• Reece Wallace
• Billy Meaclam
• William Robert
• Bienve Aquado Alba
• DJ Brandt
• Alex Volokhov
• Clemens Kaudela
• Damon Iwanaga
• Dylan Stark
• Paul Genovese
• Tom Isted
Proving Grounds is supported by: Five Ten/Adidas, Jenson USA, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., YT Industries, FOX Racing, Shimano, Poc Sports, Smartwool Sox, Muc-off, Picky Bar, Laird Super Food & MTB Hopper.
