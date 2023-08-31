Video: A Slo-Mo Ode to Gorge Road with Rheeder, Begg & Edwards

Aug 31, 2023
by Lora Bodmer  

Escape to the dreamy world of Gorge Road Jump Park, for one magical day with Brett Rheeder, Kade Edwards and Matt Begg. Captured and edited by Clay Porter, the riders soar over the dirt jumps that freeriders worldwide only dream of. “This piece was made in just one day to showcase Gorge Road in a cinematic and meditative way that feels peaceful, elegant and observational,” says Porter.

The piece was completely free-spirited, with the riders just signaling when they were dropping and Porter capturing the action. Rheeder explains the uniqueness of riding in New Zealand, “Queenstown is in a lane of its own. It offers multiple lift-access bike parks and trail networks and has the Gorge Road dirt jumps, which are the most artistic, sculpted, and cared-for public dirt jumps on earth.”

Gorge Road, often hailed as the world’s best jump location, was saved in 2021 from destruction with help from Kiwi-entrepreneur and fellow mountain biker Rod Drury. Proving Grounds and Clay Porter have created this “Love Letter to Gorge Road” as a thank you to the people of Queenstown, especially Queenstown Mountain Bike Club, for their hospitality and to Drury and the riders and supporters worldwide who came together to ensure that the pure joy of riding Gorge Road lives on.

Proving Grounds Tour YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ProvingGroundsTour

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brett Rheeder Clay Porter Kade Edwards Matt Begg


Author Info:
lorabodmer avatar

Member since Aug 31, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
122669 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60331 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52487 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
42010 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
38623 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37544 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
34752 views
Staff Ride: Seb Stott's Canyon Strive CFR
32810 views

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Love that
  • 1 0
 There's Begg, there's Boggs, but there's no Beggs. Now I'm confused too
  • 1 0
 Brett back on Trek,,, I meant riding a trek,
does Commencal make a DJ ??
  • 1 0
 YES they do,,,, should have watched before replying!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038315
Mobile Version of Website