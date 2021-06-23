Proving Grounds Returns For 2021 - Set to Include Both Men's & Women's Categories

PRESS RELEASE: Proving Grounds

Red Bull Rampage has long been considered the Super Bowl of our sport, but there is an obvious void of big-bike freeride events where athletes can make their mark outside of that arena. Proving Grounds provides the space to showcase the talent of the World's best athletes. — Event Founder Todd Barber

Proving Grounds will no longer be a qualifier for Red Bull Rampage.

Proving Grounds 2019 was one of the most challenging events I've done, a true test of mental strength; it's not an event to take lightly. It will be so cool to have more women there this time; the more events we can have like this, the bigger freeride will be on the women's side. — Casey Brown

Invited Women*

Invited Men*

8 women have been invited to compete this year.

LOCATION –

The world's best men and women will be competing for top freeride honors at Oregon Dirt Park on September 10 - 11. This time around, the event will not be a qualifier for Red Bull Rampage. Instead, it will brand off into its own big-bike freeride event and eventually, series. Casey Brown was the only woman to compete in Proving Grounds in 2019, but this year she will be joined by a field of women including Hannah Bergemann, Samantha Soriano and more.2021 Proving Grounds is set to return once again to the Oregon Dirt Park just outside of Bend, OR on September 10 - 11. The festival will include both men and women's Open categories with two days of competition; with Friday afternoon men and women's Jump Jam and a Saturday competition, two nights of camping, live music, product demos, movie premieres, food trucks, 10 Barrel Beer Garden and more.In 2019, the world witnessed the creation of the inaugural Proving Grounds presented by Five Ten, a ground-breaking Freeride MTB competition that featured the World's top pro and amateur athletes. The format blurred the lines between Big Mountain and Slopestyle, and for the first time, athletes were allowed to choose their line from multiple options that suited their skill, style, and strengths. From Reed Boggs' flawless win to Casey Brown's historic run, the event was a game-changer and was celebrated by the athletes, fans, media, and industry.Proving Grounds will provide a platform for athletes to show what they are capable of on a human-made course that will feature multiple lines to let athletes choose their own path and style, with huge drops, massive doubles, berm presses, and rhythm sections.Beginning in 2021, Proving Grounds will no longer be a qualifier for Red Bull Rampage, instead, it will branch off as its own individual big-bike freeride event (and soon-to-be series) seeking to fill the void in this segment of the industry.Brown made history in 2019 as the first woman to compete in Proving Grounds. In 2021, she will be joined by a field of women including Hannah Bergemann, Samantha Soriano and more, vying for the top spot.Camila Noguiera (ARG)Casey Brown (CAN)Chelsea Kimball (USA)Hannah Bergemann (USA)Jess Blewitt (NZ)Robin Goomes (NZ)Samantha Soriano (USA)Vinny Armstrong (NZ)Adolf Silva (ESP)Antoine Bizet (FRA)Alex Volokhov (CAN)Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)Billy Meaclem (NZ)Cam Zink (USA)Carson Storch (USA)Clemens Kaudela (AT)Damon Iwanaga (USA)Dylan Stark (USA)DJ Brandt (USA)Ethan Nell (USA)Jaxon Riddle (USA)Juan Diego Salido (MEX)Kyle Strait (USA)Louis Reboul (FRA)Nicholi Rogatikin (USA)Paul Genovese (CAN)Reece Wallace (CAN)Reed Boggs (USA)Tom Isted (GBR)Tom Van Steenbergen (CANOregon Dirt Park, Prineville – 35 miles east of Bend, OR.Bend, OR is situated in central Oregon and has long been a hub for all things adventure. With Mt. Bachelor as its backdrop and over 300 miles of Singletrack it is no wonder the Mountain Bike Action named Bend "the best mountain bike town in the country."The festival weekend will offer individual ticket sales as well as camping passes that will include exclusive access to the Friday night jump Jam. Saturday will feature a full day of competition, industry vendors, food trucks, craft beer, giveaways, music, and more. Tickets are limited and go on sale Monday, July 19th. Follow along: INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE accounts.Proving Grounds is proud to be supported by: Five Ten/Adidas, Jenson USA, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., YT Bikes, FOX Racing, Shimano, Smartwool Sox, Muc-off, Picky Bar, Laird Super Food & MTB Hopper.