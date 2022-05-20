Proving Grounds to be Broadcast Live in 2022 as Partnership with The Natural Selection Tour is Formed

Proving Grounds is filling the gap in our sport of freeride MTB, an event and future series that in my opinion is necessary for the growth of our sport in the right direction. I am so stoked to have a platform to compete on a regular basis in the future, and it will be a great inclusive stepping stone for the next generation of talent coming up the ranks. T-Rice and the whole crew at Natural Selection have done a great job embodying the essence of snowboarding in a competitive series, and I have high hopes that this merge will do the same for freeride mountain biking! — Carson Storch, professional mountain biker and winner of 2021’s Proving Grounds