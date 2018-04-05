INDUSTRY INSIDER

Provisional 2019 UCI World Cup Downhill Dates Announced

Apr 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tahnee Seagrave sprays it for the three-peat.

Will the 2019 race series provide a geographical spread for teams, racers and fans? Will we see the World Cup circus return to the USA? Maybe a trip to the Southern Hemisphere is on the cards? We're excited to find out when the UCI release the location list and calendar.

Round 1: 27-28th April
Round 2: 30th May - 2nd June
Round 3: 8-9th June
Round 4: 6-7th July
Round 5: 13-14th July
Round 6: 3th-4th August
Round 7: 7-8th September

World Championships: 31st August - 1st September - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

Remember to sign up to Pinkbike's own fantasy DH league that will be running throughout the 2018 season – Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Create your own team and compete against other people for a chance to win a Trek Session 9.9! For more information click here.

57 Comments

  • + 75
 For some reason it feels like the world championships lose some excitement when it’s not the last event of the year. It always feels more exciting when everything else is decided and it’s just one race where everyone goes balls out for all the marbles. In years where there is a final World Cup race after I feel like it loses a little of that, and some of the top riders aren’t 100% focused on world champs.
  • + 20
 Agreed, that is a 100% valid point.
  • + 3
 It's gonna become a weird race, as nobody will dare to go 100% anymore as they will risk injury that could affect their WC season results. It would be like putting the xtreme Verbier before the last FWT event, or like decide to put the football WC final one week before the final of the champion's league.
  • + 4
 Could it be that the following WC race a week later will also be in North America? Whistler or
  • - 1
 I guess Canada gets snow (or the risk of it) earlier than the lower alps so not possible to put at the end?
  • + 4
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Absolutely no chance of having snow in September around here. The MSA bike park closes mid-october and we are usually able to ride until mid-to-late november.
  • + 3
 I have never understood the World Championship race in pro cycling - would make more sense for the overall winner to wear the rainbow stripes. Winning one race doesn't make you a "world" champion. Just means you are a winner of one race. Few years ago Morgan Charre won the women's DH WC and was the only race she had ever won. That doesn't make sense to me.
  • + 2
 @AProulx: what's the average price of a house in the area and who do I have to #&$@ for a citizenship?
  • + 1
 @orastreet1: In the World cup you're racing for your sponsors, In the World Champs you're racing for your country. It's sort of like professional athletes competing in the Olympics.
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: Thats how I have always veiwed it too. There are world cups for other sports like skiing, where these athletes compete all season and win an overall title. But the Olympics are obviously the biggest deal and mean the most.

Its two completely different things. The WC races are part of a series. I know that everyone rider is trying to win each WC race, but it is a series and riders are cognizant of that. They are not only trying to finish the best they can but they have an overall strategy for the series as well and how they ride each race may be dictated in some part by the series (Example being is a rider is banged up a little. They may hold back a little one week if they know its a short turn around to the next race). Where the World Champs is one race only for all the glory. To me its two completely different things.
  • + 1
 @LoganKM1982: you can get a decent house for 300k USD, do it!

@orastreet1: *cough cough*Miranda Miller?
  • + 27
 I don’t care about location - I want to see twelve rounds,
  • + 2
 you nailed it
  • + 1
 would be awesome to see 10-12 rounds, I suppose the problem is it would cut the field down as lots of teams just wouldnt be able to afford to attend them all, maybe a 10 round drop your 2 worst results kind of ting could work. Just aint enough dolla in the sport.
  • + 3
 @Racer951: they could afford it if they planed a traveling circus model. Minimize expense, maximize exposure, more dates, more races, more alcohol sales, more rolling around naked in a bed of cash. UCI should hire me.
  • + 13
 Schladming!!
  • + 1
 Gesundheit.
  • + 12
 Killington
  • + 10
 Yes Killington will be a fantastic site!!! Please please, IMO i think soon it will be the place to beat in the east, keep up the good work, had a blast there last year.
  • + 2
 us open ! the bext big thing. mid july and from the top. will be a 5-6 mins track
  • + 6
 World Champs MSA in late August. Yes, yes, and hell yes.
  • + 4
 Maybe a 2nd North America venue with only a week separating the last two races. Maybe the NorthEast, or even better, Windrock.
  • + 4
 Probably Windham
  • + 4
 @Melnik86: www.pinkbike.com/photo/15764839
  • + 1
 Been to all 6 past WC's there, it's OK, but it's just too small for a WC event.
  • + 1
 Vail and Whistler sounds sexier. Just saying.
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: Vail has no love for us though
  • + 6
 Please, ,no more Lenzerheide .... bring on VERBIER !
  • + 4
 100% agree. Or make a new DH track starting from the top of Rothorn. Its a joke that the shortest track is on the biggest mountain. A bike parky flow trail in the Alps. Face palm. That said, I'm still going to the WC this year!! Cant wait!!! I'm going to be so drunk.
  • + 1
 Just needs one or 2 more rounds and it would be great, cost would be minimal if it was tagged onto other nearby rounds since they already travel to america, europe and oceania (and Africa when Pietermaritzburg was on).

Add in a southern hemisphere round in early season too, the winter break is too long. just over 4 months of racing and then nearly 8 months to wait for more excitement is too long.
  • + 4
 Last year at Windham I saw this little flier saying they had the 2019 WC Finals
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15764839
  • + 1
 Nice
  • + 3
 I really hope the progression of the EWS gives UCI a wake up call for next year. I have done most of Leogang myself and I am not a good rider!
  • + 5
 Wake up call??? Those guys would rather promote velodomes. Who dafuk velodomes these days? When was the last time you saw a track bike in an LBS? Wake up call? These dinasours are dead. Aint no waking up the dead, and if you do, RUN.
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: Well I see track bikes everywhere in Zürich...flashy ones with big rims and narrow handlebars ridden by bearded doods in flannel shirts and skinny jeans...whatever they're called...
  • + 2
 @nprace: I've seen this too. My best theory is that lumberjacks are being kidnapped and made to dress like it's 1972. After a period of captivity they are allowed to escape on badly set up track bikes. It might be indentured servitude, not sure.

Otherwise it just doesn't make any sense. I just know Interpol has ignored my repeated requests to deal with the issue.

Poor poor lumberjacks just aren't safe anymore
  • + 3
 Will we see Portugal on the map for the first time or we need to wait more 10 years -_-
  • + 5
 Is Portugal going to put a bid in to run one is the big question.
  • + 1
 @ddanielascensobabu Who did you ask first, the Pinkbike comments section, or the people actually in charge of DH racing in Portugal?
  • + 11
 I'm putting my money on Holland featuring somewhere.
  • + 3
 @bigtim: brilliant. May be a shared venue with Belgium...
  • + 4
 @bigtim: too steep...
  • + 3
 @bigtim: What about Denmark then mate?
  • + 3
 @si-paton: I hear Dan Atherton is bidding for Dyfi to host...
Salute
  • + 1
 @excavator666: Maybe more UCI than some ppl here, but we are better than some years ago(very good ppl working in the progress of our sport), we have all types of tracks, it's like choose what you want, but money....
  • + 1
 @Dropthedebt: That would be great, id be happy with that with/ without Fort William. I love Fort Bill and go every year, but its quite a lot of travel for fans into the highlands! (although all relative to your starting point I suppose)
But props to a WC in Wales for sure
  • + 1
 7 RACES...What a jokes, I lost all interest a few years ago, EWS really have figured out how to be way more entertaining.DH tracks are vastly boring to watch now and only 7 races for the entire season is a complete farce
  • + 3
 Am 100% behind 99% of these comments
  • + 4
 When it comes to criticizing UCI, IMBA or E-bikes PB is united like a family full of sons all named George Foreman. We come out swinging in unity.
  • + 1
 Windrock, Windrock, Windrock! Fingers crossed for a World Cup in Tennessee!
  • + 0
 If one of the rounds is to be Fort William, again, please please please can someone make a new track.
Doing the 99% same one year after year is totally boring
  • + 2
 Have you a lend of a shovel? Il give it a go if so, few days should see her done
  • + 1
 @Roguee: He has a point though, its not that different to the track they raced up there at the first WC they held and that must be about 15 years ago now (which I was there to watch and get eaten by midges)

They use MSA often but not every single year so it doesnt seem as repetitive.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: I may be wrong, but will this not be the 21st consecutive year of MSA? Between World Champs and World Cups. They added 2 fairly big new sections to Fort William last year, So they are trying to mix it up, but I dont see how it would be possible (or why they would need) to create a whole new WC level track.
  • + 1
 To be fair half the top section is totally different to the original and the woods regularly changes, the motorway is a totally different line to original too, and a bit in the middle when they added the hazzard hoofer and the road gap after the woods, they have changed more than you think. above the deer gate it's quite a hard hillside to change massively though. I'm not sure the UK has another DH track that's world cup quality AND has the infrastructure to host a WC so i'd rather have the same track in the UK than no UK round at all.
  • + 1
 Snowshoe should be on the calendar. So gnarly there
  • + 1
 ESC just added Windham so could it be ?

