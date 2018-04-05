Provisional 2019 UCI World Cup Downhill Dates Announced

Will the 2019 race series provide a geographical spread for teams, racers and fans? Will we see the World Cup circus return to the USA? Maybe a trip to the Southern Hemisphere is on the cards? We're excited to find out when the UCI release the location list and calendar.
Round 1: 27-28th April
Round 2: 30th May - 2nd June
Round 3: 8-9th June
Round 4: 6-7th July
Round 5: 13-14th July
Round 6: 3th-4th August
Round 7: 7-8th September
World Championships: 31st August - 1st September - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.
Its two completely different things. The WC races are part of a series. I know that everyone rider is trying to win each WC race, but it is a series and riders are cognizant of that. They are not only trying to finish the best they can but they have an overall strategy for the series as well and how they ride each race may be dictated in some part by the series (Example being is a rider is banged up a little. They may hold back a little one week if they know its a short turn around to the next race). Where the World Champs is one race only for all the glory. To me its two completely different things.
@orastreet1: *cough cough*Miranda Miller?
Add in a southern hemisphere round in early season too, the winter break is too long. just over 4 months of racing and then nearly 8 months to wait for more excitement is too long.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15764839
Otherwise it just doesn't make any sense. I just know Interpol has ignored my repeated requests to deal with the issue.
Poor poor lumberjacks just aren't safe anymore
But props to a WC in Wales for sure
Doing the 99% same one year after year is totally boring
They use MSA often but not every single year so it doesnt seem as repetitive.
