Provisional Dates Announced for the 2021 iXS Downhill Cup Schedule

Jan 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Provisional schedules for the iXS Downhill Cup, iXS European Cup and Specialized RockShox Rookies Cup have been announced after the organisers initially held off from revealing their plans for 2021.

While there is still a lot of hope for a more normal 2021 racing season, the iXS Downhill Cup organisers delayed releasing their 2021 race schedule until today to have a fuller picture of any issue they may face in hosted large scale events this summer. Annual events that are also hosted by the iXS race team have been dropped for 2021 citing difficulties with areas under construction and other venues putting "everything on hold due to the difficult winter season because there is simply no income."

bigquotesAfter a long struggle, we are now finally looking forward to providing an outlook for the coming season, which we hope will also be feasible. The present racing calendar was drawn up based on current assessments and should therefore be viewed with reservations.

Of course, we also think that it is somehow not the time for big, long-term announcements, but we would still like to continue planning and provide an outlook for a possible 2021 season. Since autumn last year we have been trying to set up a racing calendar that, despite the adverse and changing circumstances, may be feasible in the end. Back in October we dared to predict what the coming season might look like and we're quite optimistic at the time, that racing would be possible again. To be honest, we had the hope that the entire Corona issue would develop a little less negative over the winter months and that the positive effects of the measures introduced could be recognised more quickly.

We had also hoped that the events would stay more under control and that they would offer a more favorable starting position for future planning, after all, our experiences from last summer were generally quite positive. Unfortunately, the pandemic still has us firmly in its grip and with the current situation it seems easy to lose optimism. Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, we dare a hopeful outlook at the upcoming season, even if it is currently clear that the coming summer will still be determined by the pandemic. iXS Downhill Cup

iXS European Cup:

Round 1: Brandnertal, Austria // 25 - 27 June
Round 2: Pila, Italy // 23 - 25 July
Round 3: Maribor, Slovenia // 27 - 29 July
Round 4: Spicak, Czech Republic // 20 - 22 August


iXS Downhill Cup:

Round 1: Pamporovo, Bulgaria // 18 - 20 June
Round 2: Ilmenau, Germany // 9 - 11 July
Round 3: Semmering, Austria // 16 - 18 July
Round 4: Willingen, Germany // TBD
Round 5: Winterberg, Germany // 17 - 19 September
Round 6: Bellwald, Switzerland // 1 - 3 October


Specialized RockShox Rookies Cup:

Round 1: Steinach, Germany // 5 - 6 June
Round 2: Saalbach, Austria // 3 - 4 July
Round 3: Leutasch, Austria // 14 - 15 August
Round 4: St. Kassian, Italy // 4 - 5 September
Round 5: Schöneck, Germany // 25 - 26 Septemebr


You can find out more about the Downhill Cup, European Cup and Rookies Cup here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events IXS DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
75262 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
69974 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
48785 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
47571 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
47021 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
44059 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
43517 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
42934 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009202
Mobile Version of Website