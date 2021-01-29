Provisional Dates Announced for the 2021 iXS Downhill Cup Schedule

After a long struggle, we are now finally looking forward to providing an outlook for the coming season, which we hope will also be feasible. The present racing calendar was drawn up based on current assessments and should therefore be viewed with reservations.



Of course, we also think that it is somehow not the time for big, long-term announcements, but we would still like to continue planning and provide an outlook for a possible 2021 season. Since autumn last year we have been trying to set up a racing calendar that, despite the adverse and changing circumstances, may be feasible in the end. Back in October we dared to predict what the coming season might look like and we're quite optimistic at the time, that racing would be possible again. To be honest, we had the hope that the entire Corona issue would develop a little less negative over the winter months and that the positive effects of the measures introduced could be recognised more quickly.



We had also hoped that the events would stay more under control and that they would offer a more favorable starting position for future planning, after all, our experiences from last summer were generally quite positive. Unfortunately, the pandemic still has us firmly in its grip and with the current situation it seems easy to lose optimism. Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, we dare a hopeful outlook at the upcoming season, even if it is currently clear that the coming summer will still be determined by the pandemic. — iXS Downhill Cup