PSA: Don't Stop On The Trail

I definitely used one of my nine lives today. I had a massive crash in my last practice run this morning and somehow walked away with only a dislocated toe and sore neck. It was a rush to get my toe back in place, my bike put back together, and ready to go for the finals. I wanted to be out there no matter what and I’m glad I pushed through it and got down the hill today. Big thanks to @ij_racingmtb, @mestimalas, Martin, Christian, and the medic crew for the support! #UCIWorldCup #Vallnord #Andorra

A post shared by MAX MORGAN (@mxmorgan77) on Jul 14, 2018 at 9:30am PDT