PSA: Don't Stop On The Trail

I definitely used one of my nine lives today. I had a massive crash in my last practice run this morning and somehow walked away with only a dislocated toe and sore neck. It was a rush to get my toe back in place, my bike put back together, and ready to go for the finals. I wanted to be out there no matter what and I’m glad I pushed through it and got down the hill today. Big thanks to @ij_racingmtb, @mestimalas, Martin, Christian, and the medic crew for the support! #UCIWorldCup #Vallnord #Andorra
Having one of those "oh shiiit" moments at Mt Hood. Lucky to have saved this one! 📷: @briguy_925 - - - @marinbikes #marinbikes @wildernesstrailbikes #wtb #wildernesstrailbikes @deitycomponents #deitycomponents @officialleatt #leattfamily #scienceofthrill @rideshimano #rideshimano @srsuntour_inc #perceptionchanging #durolux #srsuntour @whiteind #whiteindustries #XMRboost #mtb #enduro #dh #downhill #enduromtb #mountainbike #vitalmtb
10 Comments
To be fair this particular trail is aimed mostly towards amateurs (used to be called Crazy Family Trail).
Dudes with CX bikes going one root at a time on a black runs are the worst, then shouting at you for 'going so fast'...
Even when there's a massive sign that says what gear you need sport to be on the trail.
One dude in front of me hit the brakes just before a gap jump, took me 20 meters to stop and just slightly bumped into his rear tire. Then I saw that he had a half-shell on, no protectors and was on a 120mm travel bike with barends.
He apologized (and so did I) his wife however...this vile creature didn't stop shouting how I should be more careful and how I could have injured him. Didn't see them on the freeride line anymore...
