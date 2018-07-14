VIDEOS

PSA: Don't Stop On The Trail

Jul 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Lookout Billy! 🙈

A post shared by Pro Mountain Biker 🇦🇺 (@brynatkinson) on


Good on Bryn Atkinson for keeping it together here!


Bonus IG carnage below



Not only is this one of the best tomahawk's we've ever seen, he survived to tell the tale AND finish the DH in Vallnord later in the day. Get some, Max!


Bonus points for speed?


Save of the day goes to....

Must Read This Week
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
51200 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
47963 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
46156 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
45753 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
43403 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
40170 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
39940 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
37061 views

10 Comments

  • + 12
 Good thing that was a rider of calibre. If it had been me that kid would have been toast!
  • + 9
 I love blocking trails and standing on drops
  • + 5
 with my dog, while smoking a cig
  • + 2
 @speed10: and cutting a jig
  • + 1
 @speed10: ROFLMAO
  • + 2
 I often dress up like Gandalf and scream "you shall not pass!". I only look slightly more ridiculous than dudes in full TLD kits
  • + 2
 Jesus Christ, this sort of total disrespect for other riders safety and fun makes my blood boil! GET OFF THE TRAIL or more to the point don't get on it in the 1st place!!! F##king tourists! ????
  • + 2
 I'm afraid there is a certain lack of trail etiquette around these lands.
To be fair this particular trail is aimed mostly towards amateurs (used to be called Crazy Family Trail).


Dudes with CX bikes going one root at a time on a black runs are the worst, then shouting at you for 'going so fast'...
Even when there's a massive sign that says what gear you need sport to be on the trail.

One dude in front of me hit the brakes just before a gap jump, took me 20 meters to stop and just slightly bumped into his rear tire. Then I saw that he had a half-shell on, no protectors and was on a 120mm travel bike with barends.
He apologized (and so did I) his wife however...this vile creature didn't stop shouting how I should be more careful and how I could have injured him. Didn't see them on the freeride line anymore...
  • + 5
 Motivation to hit high line on wallride Big Grin
  • + 2
 Aaand the Jerry of the day award goes to...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025805
Mobile Version of Website