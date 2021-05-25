PSIcle's NFC Sensor Threads Into a Presta Valve to Measure Tire Pressure

May 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Rover Development, a trio of engineers in Minneapolis, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to release a patent-pending sensor that will allow riders to read tire pressure on their smartphones. The so-called PSIcle sensor is an NFC-based device that integrates with an existing Presta valve for use with tubeless tires or tubes with removable valve cores. The device sits between the valve itself and the valve core, so installation involves removing the valve core, threading the PSIcle into the valve, and threading the valve core into the PSIcle. It has no battery, which means it is lightweight and never has to be charged.

The device integrates into any Presta valve that has a removable core.

When the user's smartphone is held next to the sensor, two things happen: the phone's NFC reader powers and wakes the sensor, and the phone automatically opens the PSIcle app (free for iOS and Android) and gives an instant pressure reading. The reading updates in live time to reflect any tire pressure changes.

The app opens when it detects the sensor nearby and gives real-time pressure readings.

The PSIcle is available in two models for both mountain and road bikes. The mountain bike version reads up to 40 psi and is claimed to be highly accurate to within 0.06 psi, while the high-pressure road bike version reads up to 400 psi and is accurate to 0.7 psi.

The three Rover Development engineers have collectively brought more than a dozen products to production and have more than 60 years of cumulative product development experience.

The Kickstarter campaign offers early pricing of $52 for a pair of sensors delivered in September 2021 and standard pricing of $56 for a pair delivered in November 2021. After the campaign is finished, the PSIcle sensors will be available through Rover Development's website.

The lightweight pair adds less than 10 grams to a bike.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


72 Comments

  • 51 0
 $52! That's inflation for ya
  • 10 0
 Way to take the air out of an otherwise exciting product...
  • 5 1
 @VtVolk: Great, now I feel completely deflated
  • 3 0
 Sorry, @sewer-rat. Go for a ride! That always get's me pumped
  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: you collapsed from not enough pressure?
  • 2 0
 Tire puns never fall flat on this site.
  • 1 0
 i'm getting tyred of these jokes
  • 26 0
 Be careful.... 40 psi and is claimed to be highly accurate to within 0.06 psi. 0.06psi is one 666th of the total 40psi range! The devil is in the detail.
  • 1 2
 Accurate to 0.06psi yet precision in that video was about 0.5psi. More than precise enough for a tyre mind you but why even show to 0.01psi.
  • 7 0
 @spudlord: Hello! The one in the video is the high pressure sensor, since it's on a road bike tire. The high pressure sensor has a specified +/- 0.7 psi accuracy.
  • 1 0
 @RoverDevelopment: Ahh yeah, my bad!
  • 1 0
 @spudlord: woosh
  • 15 1
 This would be way more useful on suspension. Please made that happen.
  • 2 8
flag f00bar (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 why, do your forks & shocks leak air?
  • 5 0
 ^this

It would be awsome integrated in the fork and shock. A quick check with the phone before the ride instead of checking with the shockpump.
  • 5 0
 @f00bar: Over the course of weeks/months they do. Rubber seals are permeable.

@Linc is on the ball.
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: I think it's more the fact that you can't really tell from the gauge exactly what you put in. Plus you are trusting the gauge of a 10 year old cheap shock pump. Then you use your buddies shock pump and you wonder if their 70 PSI is the same as the 70 PSI on your pump.
  • 2 2
 @spudlord: well there's a great chance they will leak more after you attach a gadget that keeps the schrader valve open
  • 1 1
 @f00bar: You wouldn't keep the valve open, you would install it between the shock and the valve, the same way as this article does with tyres and the same way the shock wiz does. You wouldn't be fitting and removing it and those seals would be as reliable as any other in an air system.
Still a closed system.
  • 2 1
 @JanB: Yes cause the connecting the shock pump immediately adds volume which throws off your before connection pressure and then bleeds off some of that pressurized air when disconnecting. This makes so much sense for suspension.
  • 2 0
 Maybe someone could integrate the NFC device into the aircap of the fork
  • 2 0
 @f00bar: Pressure changes with temperature. Many people live where temp can change with double didgits between rides.
  • 3 0
 @mtbandy: Yep could just build this to thread onto the volume tokens that every fork uses. It could just be a volume token.
  • 2 0
 It can definitely be done with our tech. We just need a fork company that wants to do it to contact us!
  • 1 0
 @RoverDevelopment: Offer it aftermarket, see the token item above. This would fit in a token sized form at least for the rockshox stuff. Id pick one up. .
  • 2 3
 @Adamrideshisbike: also when disconnecting the shock pump you lose some psi. Possibly making you worse off then when you started
  • 1 0
 @RoverDevelopment: I would buy a volume token with this built into it Smile
  • 1 0
 The only downside I could think of is the variety of valve dispositions/lack of space. Either you integrate the sensor in a new top cap for the fork or you create a flexible attachment for the shock. I mean, it's surely doable, but with a lot more engineering/development.
  • 1 0
 @cougar797: For the 100th time, no. You can mostly negate the change when connecting by pressurizing the hose to the approximate shock pressure before the valve to the shock is opened.

And unless your pump is FUBARed, you lose zero pressure when disconnecting. I wish people would quit repeating this myth.

@makripper:
  • 2 0
 However downvoted the explanation of how hooking up the shock pump immediately messes up your pressure reading needs to read about Boyels law...
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: If you know the pressure to begin with sure maybe. I’ll have to try that.
  • 1 0
 @cougar797: Bro, that’s like science. We only understand bro science.
  • 14 0
 What about security - could hackers steal my air?
  • 2 0
 Maybe not hackers but any yahoo on the street when your bike is on the rack could. And if you didn't bring along the valve cores you removed you are in for a bad day!
  • 1 0
 Wait for the backing campaign for the accessory Faraday cage to protect yourself against hackers!!!
  • 13 0
 Hmmm sealant
  • 11 1
 I doubt it'll work on seals or ants.
  • 8 3
 Man, PB commenters are the worst. This is a genuinely useful and relatively low cost product and all people can do is whine and complain about nitpicky things.
  • 1 0
 I agree, it's a product adding value and filling a need which hadn't been spotted so far. But I wouldn't call a $26 valve cap "relatively low cost"... Maybe in time with economics of scale the price will come down to more sensible values.
  • 3 0
 Attaching a pump to each tire to check before a ride takes a minute, maybe 80 seconds at most. And over half the time I need to add a few pumps anyhow. So this would in fact take longer. I mean new tech is cool and all, but I don't see it being much of a benefit for me.
  • 3 1
 Probably save myself fiddy freedom bucks and just collect a bunch from the side of the trail, then I’ll add them to the drawer in my desk marked “pointless bicycle themed items”. free pair to anyone who can name the other contents of my drawer. It’s all Bluetooth quick release 26 inch elastomer shit
  • 6 1
 Who is asking for these things?
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy was aking for them
  • 3 1
 @jmtbf: just bought'em
  • 4 0
 fatbikers! (Honestly this would be super useful, as it is quite difficult to get an accurate reading for fatbike tires when 3psi and 5 psi is a massive difference).
  • 3 2
 Target missed. Instead of calling it the PSIcle (pronounced Sickel) they should have called it the PSIcle (pronounced P-sickel), then had a Queen adaptation running in the background, "I want to ride my P-sickle, the one that's on my bike. I want to ride my P-Sickle. P-Sickle, P-Sickle. . .
  • 2 1
 The only way I'm reading it is Piss-ickle.
  • 1 0
 Legal Weed in Canada is really making interesting results
  • 1 0
 Have they tested this in sub-zero temperatures? I think the best application would be for fatbikes, where pressure makes the biggest difference.

I do worry about sealant, and durability for mountain biking. I carry the Topeak smart gauge with me on rides, as it weighs next to nothing and is super durable & accurate... and I can lend it to a friend without unscrewing my valve core.
  • 1 0
 Great concept and no battery is brilliant but could they not be a little shorter and less ugly, sold as a neat built in tubeless valve maybe? would probably buy if it was a little neater, long valves sticking out are just the worst.
  • 1 0
 I like it, a lot. This thread is a reminder of the joes out on the trail. Many of us know them, we wait to get around them in some places. Other places we wait for them to clear the section so you can run it at pace. If you're not aware of the psi in the bike, you may be riding a different kind of ride then a lot of us. Not wrong, just different.
  • 3 0
 Nice, this makes so much more sense than the tubolitos execution of the same
  • 4 0
 Like everything else on Kickstarter ... I will believe it when I see it.
  • 3 0
 No battery? Super cool. Would be nice for my fatty, I'm constantly adjusting tire pressure for different conditions.
  • 3 0
 Can I still use my hand? it's calibrated to: that'll do, and I should prob fix that slow flat in a month.
  • 3 0
 NFC tyre pressure is becoming a PSENS measuring contest
  • 2 0
 Yet another device linked to a mobile phone that no one needs. A pump and digital gauge had served me fine for years.
  • 2 0
 This makes a lot of sense on a fat bike imo.
  • 2 0
 But I want a BarCle !
And it looks as long as an icicle Smile
  • 1 0
 I'd like to formally request the pictures of the tire they validated at 400 psi...on second thought, make that a video.
  • 1 0
 Wait a sec, we're putting air in tires now?! Blasphemy!!!
  • 2 1
 solves a problem no one has.
  • 2 0
 Ya no one checks the air in their tires?
  • 1 0
 think that rim has seen better days
  • 1 0
 The John Holmes presta valve.
  • 1 0
 Explain to me why anyone actually needs this
  • 1 0
 Does it work with tubeless sealant?
  • 1 0
 I got excited until I saw the price...
  • 1 0
 Pssssssst
  • 2 3
 Man just what I wanted! Solutions to problems that don't exist!
  • 3 1
 What is the nonexistent problem?
  • 1 1
 no

Post a Comment



