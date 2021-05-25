PSIcle's NFC Sensor Threads Into a Presta Valve to Measure Tire Pressure

Rover Development, a trio of engineers in Minneapolis, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to release a patent-pending sensor that will allow riders to read tire pressure on their smartphones. The so-called PSIcle sensor is an NFC-based device that integrates with an existing Presta valve for use with tubeless tires or tubes with removable valve cores. The device sits between the valve itself and the valve core, so installation involves removing the valve core, threading the PSIcle into the valve, and threading the valve core into the PSIcle. It has no battery, which means it is lightweight and never has to be charged.
When the user's smartphone is held next to the sensor, two things happen: the phone's NFC reader powers and wakes the sensor, and the phone automatically opens the PSIcle app (free for iOS and Android) and gives an instant pressure reading. The reading updates in live time to reflect any tire pressure changes.
The PSIcle is available in two models for both mountain and road bikes. The mountain bike version reads up to 40 psi and is claimed to be highly accurate to within 0.06 psi, while the high-pressure road bike version reads up to 400 psi and is accurate to 0.7 psi.
The three Rover Development engineers have collectively brought more than a dozen products to production and have more than 60 years of cumulative product development experience.
The Kickstarter campaign
offers early pricing of $52 for a pair of sensors delivered in September 2021 and standard pricing of $56 for a pair delivered in November 2021. After the campaign is finished, the PSIcle sensors will be available through Rover Development's website
.
72 Comments
It would be awsome integrated in the fork and shock. A quick check with the phone before the ride instead of checking with the shockpump.
@Linc is on the ball.
Still a closed system.
And unless your pump is FUBARed, you lose zero pressure when disconnecting. I wish people would quit repeating this myth.
@makripper:
I do worry about sealant, and durability for mountain biking. I carry the Topeak smart gauge with me on rides, as it weighs next to nothing and is super durable & accurate... and I can lend it to a friend without unscrewing my valve core.
And it looks as long as an icicle
