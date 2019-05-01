Pässilä Bicycles Releases a Fully Customizable Titanium Dirt Jump and Slopestyle Frameset

PRESS RELEASE: Pässilä Bicycles
Töyrä is Pässilä Bicycles' take on how the dirt jump and slopestyle mountain bike frame should look and feel. We designed and developed this frame in close co-operation with Samuli Hellberg. Samuli is a Jack of all trades of the cycling scene in Finland. He is known for riding almost every type of bicycle that exists including dirt jump bikes, for his cycling focused samulione YouTube channel, racing in the hardtail category of the Finnish national enduro cup aboard Pässilä Bicycles' Rämäkkä titanium enduro hardtail, spreading great vibe in the cycling contests and for his very cool attitude towards, well, everything and everyone. Samuli needed a frame for dirt jumping (and maybe for slopestyle too in the future, who knows) and we wanted to develop one.
Töyrä was developed in co-operation with Samuli Hellberg/samulione. Quite a character, a tattoo artist by passion/profession and a Jack of all trades of the cycling scene in Finland. Photo by Samuli Hellberg
|Such an awesome frame. The length has the same affect as with the Pässilä Bicycles Rämäkkä enduro frame: Stability and control. On the other hand, the steep head angle makes it just the right fit for the steep transitions. Just like I wanted it. -Samuli Hellberg / samulione
Töyrä frame is produced using our material of choice, Ti Al3-2.5V titanium alloy, and is suitable for riders 150 cm (4 ft. 11 in.) or taller. The frame can be customized for the riders needs in our web store when you order your frame. You can choose the desired reach of the frame, fork length from 80 mm to 100 mm travel, the head tube angle, seat tube length and have it with or without the ISCG-05 tabs. If you like, you can finalize your frame with your own custom text on the top tube. If you want exactly the same geometry as Samuli has, just go with the default options. Each frame is built to order and the delivery time of the frame is about 8 weeks.
Pässilä Bicycles' Töyrä frame can be customized for the rider's needs in our web store when you order your frame.
Töyrä was designed to be the dream tool of every dirt jump and slopestyle rider. We focused especially on handling, maneuverability and strength. The titanium material absorbs the rough stuff with ease and the frame is able to handle hard hits without a flinch. Töyrä comes without the weight penalty of the more traditional DJ bike materials, weighing only 1750 grams (3.86 lbs).
For more information please visit https://www.passilabicycles.com
or contact us
Pässilä Bicycles Töyrä - Something else. Photos by Samuli Hellberg
The devil is in the details.
Availability: Available to order right now.
MSRP: 1799 € ($2015 USD).
Release sale until May 19th 2019: 1599 € ($1791 USD)
MENTIONS: @passilabicycles
0 Comments
Post a Comment