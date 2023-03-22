Pässilä's Runtu Titanium Enduro Hardtail & An eMTB Proto with Automatic Transmission

PRESS RELEASE: Pässilä
Even though many think hardtail mountain bikes are not meant for enduro racing, such a frame has been on our list for a long time.
In Finland we have own category for the hardtail racers in the Finnish national enduro series. We have a special place in our hearts for riding between the tapes on the weekends with a bunch of friends and fellow racers. Racing (not always so) seriously when the clock is running and goofing around when it's not. We've had so many unforgettable racing weekends on our hardtails over the years so we figured it's time to expand our frame line-up to finally include also an enduro racing frame. It has been the missing piece. Runtu is a frame that's been developed with just one purpose in mind: to be fast.
Runtu is designed for 160 mm to 170 mm travel suspension forks and provides a progressive Pässilä geometry to back it up. It has a 63.5 degree head tube angle for stability in high speeds and taller stack heights to optimize the rider's position while descending. Runtu's short seat tube provides lots of clearance for the rider when the seat is set low but also has enough of room for long dropper posts.
The 77 degree seat tube angle keeps the rider centered in the bike while seated. The 440 mm (size S1) to 450 mm chain stay length gives stability while descending and traction in the uphills. Runtu has also a higher than normal bottom bracket to provide quick handling in spite of the long wheelbase, which is crucial in tight corners during the race.
After we thought we have the numbers and details right, we let our friend and an enduro racer (way faster than any of us at Pässilä!) Tero Alapoikela ride the Runtu prototype frame in the hardtail category of the Finnish enduro series during season 2022. He ended up on the highest podium at the end of the season, winning not only races but the overall as well. We're still thrilled! So the frame has been race-approved and we are now ready to introduce it to other hardtail enduro fanatics around the globe.
Pässilä Runtu titanium frames are now available for 2023 preorder and we have also our other titanium frame models in stock. You can head over to passilabicycles.com
for more information.Pässilä x Revonte titanium prototype hardtail with automatic and stepless transmission
During 2021 and 2022 we have also been busy developing something else. We teamed up with an innovative Finnish e-biking company and together we created a prototype of a titanium eMTB hardtail with automatic and stepless gearing. Pässilä titanium frame combined with Revonte ONE Drive System creates a combination that the bicycle world hasn’t yet seen. A titanium eMTB with a single speed belt drive drivetrain and automatic transmission was something we could not resist when we heard about Revonte the first time. Maybe more about this later but here's a sneak peek.
For more details about the Revonte One drive system, head over to revonte.com/
I guess my point it... if you need 160 - 170mm travel, why would you buy HT?
Riding hardtails is fun, and they're a great N+1 because maintenance is minimal. However, your body definitely takes a beating.