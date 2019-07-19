Video: Smashing Turns and Sending Jumps in the Whistler Bike Park

Vaughan Collins throwing down a nice whip on the freshly rebuilt Crab Apple Hits. Vaughan is on the trail crew and rips! Also 19 years old and from Nelson as well.

Dom and Vaughan scoping out a Freeride line the Garbo zone of the bike park.

Dropping... Tandem style.

The views from Garbo during Junuary are awesome!

Dom boosting the famous No Joke gap.

More Freeride lines in the park.

Vaughan showing everyone how to properly hit the Dirt Merchant Hip.

You get the shot?

Kyam 19, from the Gold Coast throwing down a steezy toboggan on the Freight Train rock drop. Kyam is best friends with speed and shows some sick boss moves in the edit.

Vaughan getting steezy as well on the rock drop.

Dom going crazy down this line.

Always be hiking.

Earlier this Summer we decided to take a road trip to Whistler and shoot some local rippers. We didn't have any plan on how or what types of riders we were going to find but we just went with the flow. After arriving in Whistler we made our way over to the bottom of Fitz like every mountain biker when they first arrive in Whistler.After five minutes of watching fellow riders hit the GLC jump, we found our guy! Dominic a 19-year-old rider from Nelson, NZ. He landed one of the sickest jump to manuals we've ever seen. Realizing later he was part of the Loose Riders Whistler alliance we found his Instagram and hit him up. Later that week we met up to shoot and after realizing we were able to shoot some of his friends as well, we knew we were in for an awesome video. Over two days of shooting we came up with this. Stay tuned for our first full length dropping late summer with more rad content.Best,STV