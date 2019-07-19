Video: Smashing Turns and Sending Jumps in the Whistler Bike Park

Earlier this Summer we decided to take a road trip to Whistler and shoot some local rippers. We didn't have any plan on how or what types of riders we were going to find but we just went with the flow. After arriving in Whistler we made our way over to the bottom of Fitz like every mountain biker when they first arrive in Whistler.
After five minutes of watching fellow riders hit the GLC jump, we found our guy! Dominic a 19-year-old rider from Nelson, NZ. He landed one of the sickest jump to manuals we've ever seen. Realizing later he was part of the Loose Riders Whistler alliance we found his Instagram and hit him up. Later that week we met up to shoot and after realizing we were able to shoot some of his friends as well, we knew we were in for an awesome video. Over two days of shooting we came up with this. Stay tuned for our first full length dropping late summer with more rad content.
Best,
STV
2 Comments
Post a Comment