Psychosis Registration Is Open Now

PRESS RELEASE: Golden Cycling Club
With gratitude, the Golden Cycling Club would like to acknowledge that the trails we recreate on are on the homelands of the Ktunaxa and Secwépemc people and the chosen home of the Metis Nation Columbia River Society.The Golden Cycling Club
is stoked to announce that general registration for the 25th-anniversary edition of Psychosis is now open! Spots are filling fast, so lock in June 22nd, 2024, and let’s go racing!
Registration for past racers opened earlier this year on January 15, and we’re excited to see some of the originals, such as Reg Mullet and Nick Quinn, return to Mount 7, as well as Pros like Yoann Barelli and Seth Sherlock, who are ready to put their mark on this legendary course.
The race categories are keeping it old school, with Amateurs and Pros racing together in Open Men’s and Open Women’s fields, and a nod to the past with the return of the Hardtail and 26” categories for anyone brave enough to put it all on the line.
For those new Psychosis and Mount 7, here’s the rundown. The course covers 7.3km with 1200m of vertical descent. It features everything from an 80-degree scree slope, a mid-run hike-a-bike, high-speed straights that will have your eyes watering, and so much more. “Race Line” embodies everything that old school downhill was about, and we could not be more excited to get together and put tires to dirt one more time.
Dubbed “the world’s most demented race” by Red Bull, racers will return to the iconic Mount 7 “Race Line” on June 22nd under the official Psychosis banner for the first time since 2008! This is guaranteed to be the showdown of the decade!
The Golden Cycling Club works to promote opportunities for mountain biking in and around Golden, BC, while also acting as stewards of the trails. The area boasts 4 trail networks, and a bike park. With such a diverse selection of trails, there is truly something for every rider in Golden.
Tourism Golden is a non-profit, tourism industry-led Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) representing the Town of Golden & surrounding area known as Kicking Horse Country in British Columbia, Canada.More Information | Golden Cycling Club
Event Inquiries | Kelly Cytko | Executive Director, Golden Cycling Club | executive@goldencyclingclub.com
