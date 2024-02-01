Psychosis Registration Is Open Now

Feb 1, 2024
by Golden Cycling  
photo
Photographer: Chris Pilling

PRESS RELEASE: Golden Cycling Club

With gratitude, the Golden Cycling Club would like to acknowledge that the trails we recreate on are on the homelands of the Ktunaxa and Secwépemc people and the chosen home of the Metis Nation Columbia River Society.

The Golden Cycling Club is stoked to announce that general registration for the 25th-anniversary edition of Psychosis is now open! Spots are filling fast, so lock in June 22nd, 2024, and let’s go racing!


Registration for past racers opened earlier this year on January 15, and we’re excited to see some of the originals, such as Reg Mullet and Nick Quinn, return to Mount 7, as well as Pros like Yoann Barelli and Seth Sherlock, who are ready to put their mark on this legendary course.

Seth Sherlock
Seth Sherlock’s locked in for a return to Mount 7, eager to etch his name into the history books - Photographer: Clint Trahan

The race categories are keeping it old school, with Amateurs and Pros racing together in Open Men’s and Open Women’s fields, and a nod to the past with the return of the Hardtail and 26” categories for anyone brave enough to put it all on the line.

For those new Psychosis and Mount 7, here’s the rundown. The course covers 7.3km with 1200m of vertical descent. It features everything from an 80-degree scree slope, a mid-run hike-a-bike, high-speed straights that will have your eyes watering, and so much more. “Race Line” embodies everything that old school downhill was about, and we could not be more excited to get together and put tires to dirt one more time.


Dubbed “the world’s most demented race” by Red Bull, racers will return to the iconic Mount 7 “Race Line” on June 22nd under the official Psychosis banner for the first time since 2008! This is guaranteed to be the showdown of the decade!


Everything you need to know about the event, including registration and schedules, can be found via The Golden Cycling Club's website. Keep up to date with all things Psychosis and mountain biking in the Golden area by following us on Instagram and Facebook.


Copyright Reuben Krabbe 2011
Photographer: Reuben Krabbe

photo
This 25th anniversary event is not one to be missed! - Photographer: Tyler Maine

photo


About The Golden Cycling Club
The Golden Cycling Club works to promote opportunities for mountain biking in and around Golden, BC, while also acting as stewards of the trails. The area boasts 4 trail networks, and a bike park. With such a diverse selection of trails, there is truly something for every rider in Golden.

If you would like to donate to the Golden Cycling Club, please visit the The Golden Cycling Club's website.

About Tourism Golden - www.tourismgolden.com
Tourism Golden is a non-profit, tourism industry-led Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) representing the Town of Golden & surrounding area known as Kicking Horse Country in British Columbia, Canada.

More Information | Golden Cycling Club
Event Inquiries | Kelly Cytko | Executive Director, Golden Cycling Club | executive@goldencyclingclub.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing


Author Info:
GoldenCyclingClub avatar

Member since Jun 24, 2012
4 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 5 0
 Signed up!! Let's goooo
  • 1 0
 I chance for all hard-sending PB'ers to show if they can really ride their bikes lol Big Grin

I stand on the top of the entry into this, I don't think I have guts to ever attempt it
  • 1 0
 entrance is the easy part of Dead Dog, it gets much steeper after !
  • 1 0
 I had the balls to race it in 2005-2007, on period equipment... I don't think I still would today, as a 44yo, on much more capable equipment.
  • 1 0
 Oh man I wish I could make it my hardtail yerns for this!







