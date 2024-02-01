Psychosis Registration Is Open Now

Photographer: Chris Pilling

PRESS RELEASE: Golden Cycling Club

With gratitude, the Golden Cycling Club would like to acknowledge that the trails we recreate on are on the homelands of the Ktunaxa and Secwépemc people and the chosen home of the Metis Nation Columbia River Society.

Seth Sherlock’s locked in for a return to Mount 7, eager to etch his name into the history books - Photographer: Clint Trahan

Photographer: Reuben Krabbe

This 25th anniversary event is not one to be missed! - Photographer: Tyler Maine

About The Golden Cycling Club

About Tourism Golden

More Information | Golden Cycling Club