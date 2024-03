2023 XCC and XCO World Cup overall winner Puck Pieterse will not be defending her title at the first two races in Brazil. She has chosen to focus on her road race debut in the Tour of Flanders.The 21-year-old Fenix-Deceuninck rider will turn her focus back to the mountain bike after her early season on the road, with her eye on gold at the Paris Olympics, but she will not be in contention for the 2024 Overall World Cup.Learn more about the race here