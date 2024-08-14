Powered by Outside

Puck Pieterse Wins Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes

Aug 14, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Puck Pieterse was riding strong in second place during the Olympic mountain bike race before a flat on the fifth of seven laps. Outside of her fifth lap, the 22-year-old Dutchwoman was always inside the top three for lap times. She ended up finishing in fourth place, just out of the medals. After the race, the 2023 Overall XC World Cup champion shared that she was "absolutely devastated".

Just two and a half weeks after that heartbreaking Olympic result, Pieterse made her Tour de France Femmes debut with Fenix-Deceuninck Cycling Team. In the fourth stage, she took the win ahead of race leader and 2023 Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering.

bigquotesIt is quite unbelievable, actually. The last few days I had super good legs. The first day I had good legs, the second day I had good legs. And today I didn’t feel my legs at all. It has always been good [during the stage], and to take the win here in a sprint against Demi is a dream come true.Puck Pieterse

Pieterse has won elite medals in cross and MTB and is the reigning European XCO champion, but this is her first road race win, although she did skip the first two rounds of the World Cup XC in Brazil this season to race the Tour de Flanders. Along with the stage win, she moves up to second in the Tour de France Femmes overall and claims both the Polka Dot Jersey and the White Jersey.

bigquotesI live for this. I worked so much to the Olympic Games and when you have good legs there, you have good legs here.Puck Pieterse

For more details on how the race played out, read Velo's full stage recap here.



