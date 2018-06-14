VIDEOS

Full Video Highlights: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Rockshox Pump Track Challenge went off last night and in spite of the rain that was had the event happened without a hitch. Check out the Pinkbike full highlights right here!


