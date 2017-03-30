Pinkbike.com
Pump Track Challenge Presented by RockShox, Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Official Video
Mar 30, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Tweet
Results and Replay
Photo Epic
+ 2
Bibucc
(31 mins ago)
But...
Where is Martin Söderström?!
[Reply]
+ 1
Bdusty1
(8 mins ago)
Dam, felt like i was there for a moment_
[Reply]
+ 1
fullbug
(50 mins ago)
caroline and barry reppin. nice!
[Reply]
+ 2
Bennnnnnnybike
(54 mins ago)
"Wow!"
[Reply]
+ 1
bavshredder
(1 hours ago)
great racing! looking forward to the remaining events in Rotorua!!
[Reply]
+ 0
johnnyskull
(1 hours ago)
cool stuff
[Reply]
