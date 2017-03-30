VIDEOS

Pump Track Challenge Presented by RockShox, Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Official Video

Mar 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


6 Comments

  • + 2
 But...
Where is Martin Söderström?!
  • + 1
 Dam, felt like i was there for a moment_
  • + 1
 caroline and barry reppin. nice!
  • + 2
 "Wow!"
  • + 1
 great racing! looking forward to the remaining events in Rotorua!!
  • + 0
 cool stuff

