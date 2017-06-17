Pump Track Challenge Video Highlights - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Friday night and under the lights, the Pumptrack Challenge capped off the third day of competition here in Les Gets, France. For a change, there were no storms on the horizon threatening to rain on the party and competitors were treated to a beautiful evening. We even got to see the sun set behind the French Alps for a change. As the crowds began to gather on the hillside above the venue and in the bar trackside, the first elimination rounds went off in warm sunshine. As we got into the thick of things the floodlights were turned on and with them the competitors' intensity.