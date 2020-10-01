Coming Up Live: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

“Pump for victory” is the name of the game at the Pump Track Challenge on the course at Bikepark Innsbruck. Competitors must complete the circular track without pedalling – all they are allowed to do to build up speed is use the power of their legs and arms to pump their bike up and down over the rollers and through berms. The first one to the finish wins that round, then both competitors swap sides to battle a second time. The rider with the highest average moves on to the next round.