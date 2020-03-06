Coming Up Live: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

When:
Saturday, March 7: 8:00 p.m. NZDT
Friday, March 6: 11:00 p.m. PST
Saturday, March 7: 8:00 a.m. CET Details:
The perfect way to round out a day of ultimate skill on Mount Ngongotaha. The RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7 will finish off a major day following the Slopestyle. An absolute fan-favourite, the Pump Track in Rotorua is often home to some of the most heated battles of the festival, and has proven to be a place where local talent shines and the heavy-hitters come out play. Watch for:
· Jill Kintner (USA) - Back and ready to battle, Kintner’s explosive power and skill has seen her top innumerable podiums over the course of her career. After spending most of 2019 focusing on Enduro, she stormed the scene in Whistler, capturing yet another Pump Track win at Crankworx Whistler.
· Tommy Zula (USA) - the American rider finished his 2019 Crankworx season with his first win on the Pump Track in Whistler. Rotorua will be his Crankworx festival outside of Whistler. He’s sure to be fired up and ready to prove he’s got what it takes to take on the Crankworx World Tour.
Check out the full RIDER LIST
for more.
