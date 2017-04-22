Pump Track Invitational - Sea Otter Classic 2017

When I arrived Tuesday morning at the Sea Otter venue, I found several vendors dawning slickers and rain boots trudging through their plots trying to make the best of what a couple days of rain had done with their lay of land. Heck I was one of them, as I wandered the area soaking in the mist of the morning, I came across what was suppose to be the track for the annual Sea Otter Pump Track Invitational. I found this!!







Pumptrack anyone?? The crew from Action Sports Construction, got down and dirty Tuesday and they had their work cut out for them. With just three days left to the event, ASC President Alex Fowler was confident in his team to get the task handled. Even though the crew saw more rain the rest of the day Tuesday and Wednesday and even a little over night on Thursday the result was amazing.





As qualifying started, the crowd was hyped and the riders gathered at the top.







As the first pair dropped in, it was easy to compare and see the night and day difference the crew from Action Sports Construction had made after long days working on what looked like a mud wrestling arena with a bunch of humps in it just 3 days prior.





GT was well represented with, Beerten, Martin-Verhaaren, and Foresta in the mix.







Foresta looked fast during the qualifiers and after talking to him he seemed eager to take the win today. The young gun out of Salt Lake City Utah, came back to Sea Otter this year after a great year here last year, with high hopes.





Cody Johnson is coming off an 8th place finish at the pump track race in Rotorua. He remained focus despite battling dehydration and fatigue from his hectic schedule, and qualified second.







The Power Couple, Caroline Buchanan and Barry Nobles, go heads up during the qualifiers. Both would qualify first, but would not compete in the main event. Barry would lend his bike to Hudson for him to compete as a bike was not available and Caroline reported bike issues.





Buchan showed insane speed out of the gate in her qualifying rounds against the other women in the field. It's a shame she couldn't fix her bike in order to compete.





Bubba Gonzalez sat on the 10th seed but would go out first round after facing Caleb Minthorn.





Jon Buckell vs Kyle Strait during the qualifying round. Strait would finish 3rd in qualifying while Buckell would be outside the top 16.





Tim Remick, got a first round bye after 3rd place Qualifier, Kyle Strait bowed out of the competition, for what was announced as bike issues.





However, Martin Soderstrom did show up and after taking out first round competitor Stephen Smith he would also eliminate first round bye opponent, Tim Remick.





The brackets were winding down, putting Johnson against Hudson and Beerten against Beecroft.





Martin Soderstrom throws some style for the crowd as he would not win over Cody in the Consolation Round.





Johnson would make up fractions of a second against the deficit with Hudson, but it would not be enough, the same fate as Beerten against Beecroft.









Collin Hudson raises his borrowed Airborne in victory!





1st Place: Danielle Beecroft, 2nd Place: Anneke Beerten, 3rd Place: Kialani Hines





1st Place: Colin Hudson, 2nd Place: Cody Johnson, 3rd Place: Cody Kelley





Colin Hudson sits with the winning bike, which he says is the only one of it's kind, by Airborne. If it's in a testing phase, it proved itself under the piloting prowess of the young Hudson.



At the end of it all, the crowd enjoyed a good show on a course that was less than ideal, but considering what it started out as, I think it's important to recognize these guys for the hard work they put in, so the event could be called a success - Thanks, ASC!



