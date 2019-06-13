RACING

Start List: Pump Track Coming Up Live - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


With the 100% Dual Slalom all wrapped up, it's time for the RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge.

If you're playing along with Crankworx Fantasy then you'll want to make sure you have your team dialed before the broadcast to get as many points as possible. What are you waiting for? Don't you want a chance to win a trip to Whistler?


Check back after the event to find out how your team did then make sure you start editing your team for the Pump Track that will be broadcast from 2:30pm CEST.





7 Comments

  • + 7
 What am I waiting for? I’m waiting for you guys to unlock the rosters.
  • + 2
 Where can I find brackets so I don't pick riders who go head to head in early rounds?
  • + 3
 Brackets can be found here.
  • + 1
 @edspratt: Thanks!
  • + 4
 @edspratt:
Will the roster unlock?
  • + 3
 @Dropthedebt: We are currently waiting for the full results from the Dual Slalom and then as soon as the results have been added to the system the roster will unlock.
  • + 1
 @edspratt: thanks Ed Beer

Post a Comment



