Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video







17-year-old Finn Iles set out to challenge himself to ride a unique urban DH line in Quebec City





Finn says when he rides, he blocks out the world and to focus 100% on the course. Here is a photo of Finn recording the google shots, demonstrating his razor sharp focus.





Finn starts his descent on the stairs into the Parc des Gouverneurs.





Following Finn for long takes required having the team follow him by car.





Filming empty streets required dawn wakeup calls for the West Coast native. Finn takes a break from filming and rests on his bike.





Quebec is one of Canada's most historical cities with the oldest DH roots.





Finn gets involved in the look of his final jump.





You don't want to land in this water! Finn clears the moat into rue Dalhousie.



