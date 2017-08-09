VIDEOS

Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video

Aug 9, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


Finn Isles races his downhill mountain bike through the city during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 22 2017.
17-year-old Finn Iles set out to challenge himself to ride a unique urban DH line in Quebec City

Finn Isles waits to shoot a POV shot during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 21 2017.
Finn says when he rides, he blocks out the world and to focus 100% on the course. Here is a photo of Finn recording the google shots, demonstrating his razor sharp focus.

Finn Isles races his downhill mountain bike through the city during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 21 2017.
Finn starts his descent on the stairs into the Parc des Gouverneurs.

Filmer Jan Schuster prepares to film Finn Isles during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 22 2017.
Following Finn for long takes required having the team follow him by car.

Finn Isles races his downhill mountain bike through the city during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 22 2017.
Filming empty streets required dawn wakeup calls for the West Coast native.
Finn Isles poses for a portrait during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 21 2017.
Finn takes a break from filming and rests on his bike.

Finn Isles races his downhill mountain bike through the city during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 22 2017.
Quebec is one of Canada's most historical cities with the oldest DH roots.

Filmer Jan Shuster and Finn Isles review footage during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 21 2017.
Finn gets involved in the look of his final jump.

Finn Isles catches air on his downhill mountain bike during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 21 2017.
You don't want to land in this water! Finn clears the moat into rue Dalhousie.

Finn Isles poses for a portrait during the making of Red Bull Purest Line in Quebec City Canada on July 22 2017.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Szymon Godziek Backflips Tour de Pologne On a Road Bike - Video
169894 views
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
102171 views
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
61420 views
Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
61150 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
53232 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
53183 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
52066 views
Superhuman: Finals Photo Epic - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
51429 views

5 Comments

  • + 2
 Good thing he jumped that moat at the end... may have never recovered from the comment onslaught otherwise.
  • + 3
 Meh..
  • + 1
 how many 17 year olds have major sponsors like Finn has? Damn.
  • + 1
 The same amount that have his talent and skill level
  • + 1
 Definitely no ken block

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033082
Mobile Version of Website