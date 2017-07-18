Push ACS-3 Coil Spring Conversion Kit - First Look

FIRST LOOK

When Push introduced their coil-sprung ElevenSix shock back in 2015, it wasn't long before they started hearing the question, “When are you going to make a fork?” That still hasn't happened, but the Colorado-based company's release of their new ACS-3 coil spring conversion kit could help to satiate some of that demand. The kit replaces the air spring in a Fox 36 or a RockShox Pike, and features a pneumatic bump stop that can be set between 5-50 psi to adjust the amount of end-stroke ramp up.
Push ACS-3 Coil Conversion Kit• Manufactured entirely in the USA
• Pneumatic bump stop, seven spring rates
• 2015-2017 Fox 36 Float or TALAS 160mm kits are available now
• Fox 36 140, 150 and 170mm travel models and 2018 140 -170mm kits arrive in late July.
• RockShox Pike kits coming soon
• MSRP $389 USD
www.pushindustries.com

Why would someone pull apart a perfectly good air-sprung fork to drop in a coil conversion kit? It comes down to small bump sensitivity - as refined as today's air-sprung options are, for the most part they still don't quite match the feel of a coil. They're closer than ever, but on the trail the difference is noticeable. Of course, a coil is heavier than air, and the ACS-3 will add 210-285 grams to a Fox 36 Float, or between 65-150 grams to a 36 TALAS, all while leaving your wallet $389 lighter.

There's also the fact that dialing in the correct spring rate is a little trickier with a coil fork, since it's not as easy as just adding or subtracting a few pounds of air. To that end, Push will be offering seven different springs rates in 5-pound increments that will accommodate riders between 125-230 pounds, with two firmer rates in the works that will be available in August.

Push ACS3
Push aren't the first company to offer a coil conversion, but the pneumatic bump stop does set their kit apart from the options currently on the market. The air pressure is adjusted via a Shrader valve on the top cap, and can be set between 5-50 psi
Push ACS3
The red portion of the ACS-3 allows the spring to rotate under compression, while the mechanical negative spring underneath is designed to provide a predictable top out. The lower plunger assembly is 100% CNC machined by Push.

.
Installation


What if I want to switch back to air?

It is possible to uninstall the ACS-3, but it's not as easy as pulling it out and putting the original air spring back in – the inside of the stanchion tube needs to be free of any imperfections, and after riding with a spring bouncing around inside there's a good chance that won't be the case. What does that mean? Well, if it's a FLOAT fork, a new CSU will be required, or there's the option of installing a TALAS air cartridge instead. In either case, it's something to keep in mind before making the conversion, but Push are confident that riders won't want to go back after switching.


Push ACS3
Push will initially be offering seven different spring rates, with two more on the way.

Initial Impressions

I'm in the midst of testing Niner's 'Push Edition' RIP 9 RDO, which came equipped with an ElevenSix shock and a Fox 36 Float that had an early version of the ACS-3 installed. It's quite the suspension combo, and I've found myself purposely aiming for the roughest sections of trail simply because of how ridiculously plush and smooth it feels - it makes you want to blast full speed into a chunky rock garden just to see what will happen. The coil-sprung fork and shock work together to create a sort of 'hover bike' sensation, one where you can feel the ground underneath you, but the impacts are muted enough that it feels like you're gliding right over them. I'm still experimenting with different settings as far as air pressure in the bump stop goes, but lately 20 psi has been working for me - there's enough ramp up to provide a supportive end stroke and eliminate any harsh bottoming out.

So, is it worth it? That's the big question, and I need to put in some more ride time in before making a more definitive answer. Of course, there's no getting around the fact that $389 is a hefty chunk of change, especially when the Fox 36 and the RockShox Pike both work very well in their stock configurations. That being said, there is something special about the way a coil sprung fork feels out on the trail, and I can see riders purchasing the ACS-3 to breathe new life into a fork that's lost some of its luster.

56 Comments

  • + 44
 My kids will understand why they can't get new clothes for school this year.
  • - 3
 So, what is the weight penalty?
  • + 3
 @enrico650: FOX 36 TALAS 160mm fork: the ACS-3 kit adds 65gr-150gr depending on spring rate
FOX 36 FLOAT 160mm fork: the ACS-3 kit adds 210gr-285gr depending on spring rate
  • + 1
 @enrico650: one heavy poo.
  • + 17
 Long live Marzocchi
  • + 7
 Everyone already went black stanchions, now spring and just throw 20mm axle and we are back on good old (hopefully not leaky) 66S
  • + 4
 @kanasasa: Well since 20mm boost is on the way, I'll soon be able to buy a new coil sprung, 20mm 180mm travel fork. That makes me happy.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: Why do you say 20mm boost is on the way?
  • + 2
 I pushed on an old coil sprung / open bath Marzocchi the other day- It felt so much smoother than my Pike.
  • + 2
 #Coilaintdead
  • + 8
 coil is better than air...
  • + 8
 this pleases me greatly. will a version be available for lyric as well?
  • + 4
 Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it - according to Push, "RockShox Lyrik/Yari will NOT be offered due to the small inside diameter of the stanchion tube."
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: this is upsetting news
  • + 1
 Go Avy for the Lyric-- I did and it's damn amazing!!!!!! Plus I'm running the 11/6 on the rear-- such a good combo.
  • + 3
 @diggerandrider: already got the 11/6 i have been waiting on a coil answer for the front. at this point pinkbike probably considers me a troll for how much i beg for coils.
  • + 1
 @diggerandrider: Avy or Push coil for the pike?
  • + 1
 For the $389, sell the Lyrik and buy an Ohlins 36 coil. A lot more tuning options as well.
  • + 2
 @salespunk: not offered in 275 yet
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: So the stanchion on a Lyrik is narrower than a Pike? TIL.
  • + 4
 @groghunter: The Lyrik's stanchions are the same outer diameter as the Pike, but they're thicker walled, which is why this kit won't fit inside.
  • + 1
 @groghunter: i think that is the main difference between a pike and lyric. the outside diameter is the same. they made the inner diameter smaller to increase stiffness (more aluminum present)
  • + 1
 @groghunter: no the stanchions are thicker
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer:
Wait what? The Pike , Lyrik and Yari all use the same airshaft. Is there a taper or something lower in the stanchions that would make the diameter smaller?
  • + 1
 @salespunk: What about spare parts and service in the US? But, yeah for $400 I'd look into a new fork.

"For the $389, sell the Lyrik and buy an Ohlins 36 coil. A lot more tuning options as well."
  • + 4
 This fork does not need a coil. This fork need a bigger range in the damper adjustment. In the Alps when the compression h and l are fully open it still feels harsh sometimes.
  • + 1
 An Andreani piston kit solves this. A night and day difference
  • + 1
 #HSCaintdead and yes, a coil IS better in the Alps as air forks overheat and start spiking.
  • + 4
 love my float 36, the air volume spacers and refined air spring design is the whole reason why this fork doesn't not to be a coil. At the expense of 1/2 lbs + I'm unsure why you would go this directon
  • + 7
 For when enduro becomes more downhill than WC downhill
  • + 4
 i always see this comment. people forget a WC bike has to work well for what? 5 minutes? an EWS bike may have 45 minutes or more of descending in a day.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: Time for us to check out with Öhlins
  • + 6
 why must there always be something else that I can buy to my bike... why!?
  • + 5
 You had me at "Pike kits coming soon".
  • + 0
 This idea springs interest in coil forks, lets not PUSH it out of the way, but dampen your enthusiasm for this product as it almost costs $400. We need a 40mm stanchion coil sprug SC fork...hmmm...I wonder if Rockshox was thinking of making one. Wink
  • + 1
 Am I missing something? Is there a preload?

"seven different springs rates in 5-pound increments that will accommodate riders between 125-230 pounds."

7 spring rates at 5 pounds will only span 35 pounds.
  • + 1
 That's 5 lb. Increments in spring weight not rider weight.
  • + 2
 website says max weight of 230lbs. being 228lbs with gear, guess i need to ride more.
  • + 2
 Hmmmmm sounds about the same weight, price and performance of a DVO Diamond....
  • + 1
 Good lord, that's a hefty price tag. I'm sure it will be awesome...time to talk to the doctor about the drawbacks of having only 1 kidney
  • + 1
 Sweet! Since it sounds like the spring perches are travel specific, how much for additional perches (I sometimes change travel +/- 10mm).
  • + 2
 Wouldn't that just be called the Vanilla 36? Or did Fox discontinue the Vanilla?
  • + 1
 Might be tough to spring for this when its going to push fork weight up by 210-285 grams and cost almost $400. Clever mod idea though for the rider with all the toys
  • + 1
 The coil in my Fox 40 performance elite feels rad, but rattles in the chunk. Hope they solved that issue with this fork.
  • + 1
 Just take out the spring and put it through a cut inner tube. Problem solved!
  • + 3
 Finally!!!!!!
  • + 1
 just had a multiple orgasm while reading didn't even know existed ...... both
  • + 1
 Still miss my Bomber 66RC..that fork was so smooth
  • + 1
 SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!
  • + 1
 Marzocchi 350 NCR Titanium
  • + 1
 Once in awhile a game changer arrives!!! Thanks Push!!!
  • + 1
 That air bump stop is brilliant! Right out of the trophy truck playbook!
  • - 3
 I wonder what the weight penalty is?
  • + 3
 It is up in the article - "the ACS-3 will add 210-285 grams to a Fox 36 Float, or between 65-150 grams to a 36 TALAS,"
  • + 5
 Read the article. Clearly stated as 210gr-285 grams for the 36 float and 65gr-150 grams for the Talus. Reading comprehension is cool.
  • - 2
 My Lyrik needs one! Take my moneeeeey!!!

Post a Comment



