Push Announces Trunnion-Mounted Elevensix and ACS3 Kits for RockShox

Press Release





Trunnion and Black Elevensix Models



PUSH Industries is expanding its range of high performance suspension components, and is pleased to announce some new flavors of its tastiest goods.



As a result of the rising popularity of trunnion-mount shocks, PUSH is now offering its Elevensix in a trunnion design to meet the demands of riders seeking the ultimate performance from their bikes using the new wider shock mount design. The new trunnion-mount shock is available in metric sizes comparable to the eye-to-eye lengths of standard Elevensix shocks. In addition, being more compact than eye-to-eye shocks, the new design allows certain shorter-travel bikes to take advantage of the Elevensix’s Dual Valve System. One such example is Evil’s Calling, which will be available with an Elevensix upgrade in the new Liquid Black color.







Liquid Black? Yep, all Elevensix shocks are now also available in a black anodized finish, in addition to the original clear anodizing. In order to ease the concerns of those suffering from extreme colormatch FOMO, PUSH is offering an upgrade/rehab/12-step recovery program. It won’t cost as much as a new kidney, but it’ll be a color change that demands commitment. Riders who already haveElevensix shocks that they wish were black should reach out to PUSH at sales@pushindustries.com.





