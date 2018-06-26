PINKBIKE TECH

Push's New Nomad-Ready ElevenSix SS Shock

Jun 26, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Push ElevenSix SS


Push Industries started life in 2003 as a tuning and aftermarket suspension specialist, but you're probably more familiar with them due to their $1,200 USD ElevenSix shock that's not only manufactured in the good ol' US of A but also made entirely from domestic materials. It's aimed at those who spend most of their time aboard 140-170mm all-mountain and enduro bikes, is custom tuned to the riders' needs, and it also has two separate compression circuits, each with their own externally adjustable high- and low-speed compression adjustments, that can be selected with the flip of a lever.

It's essentially two shocks in one, which is good because it costs around twice as much as some other options.


Push ElevenSix SS


A lot of riders consider the ElevenSix to be pinnacle or rear suspension, and our own Mike Kazimer said that ''It's like purchasing a tailored suit versus an off-the-rack model'' when he reviewed it back in 2016. But if you have a new Nomad 4 or Trek Slash, you couldn't mount your own 'tailored suit shock' due to clearance issues. Until now.

Push's new ElevenSix SS - that stands for Sidestack - sees the shock's reservoir offset to one side to allow it to fit more frames, including the Nomad and Slash. The SS model looks a bit different due to the new layout, but all of the adjustments remain, and it's still assembled at Push's HQ using parts that are almost entirely manufactured in-house. If you have an older ElevenSix and want to convert it to the new SS layout, Push can do that for you, too, by replacing the old piggback bridge. The new ElevenSix SS retails for the same $1,200 USD as its predecessor.


Push ElevenSix SS


