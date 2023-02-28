First Look: Push Industries' Updated ElevenSix Shock

What's new?
Colorado's Push Industries released the coil-sprung ElevenSix shock back in 2015 after having spent thirteen years doing high-end custom tuning, then followed that up with an overhaul in 2020 that saw it receive a bunch of new features. Today sees Push debut the third version of the US-made ElevenSix, and they're saying that it comes with, "significant performance updates." There's also an e-bike version that has all the same adjustments and a few notable differences, and both are still custom-tuned for each rider, their riding style, and whatever frame they're putting it on.
There's also a new price: $1,600 USD, or about $300 more than the previous version of the ElevenSix. Current owners can also upgrade their older version to the tune of $160 USD when they send the shock in for a factory rebuild service.
ElevenSix details
• Dual Overhead Compression Valve system
• Updated low and mid-speed damping
• External low-speed compression, high-speed compression, low-speed rebound
• Independent speed-sensitive hydraulic bottom-out
• Stroke-specific bottoming bumper
• Standard eyelet or trunnion mount
• 60-day performance guarantee
• Manufactured in Colorado
• MSRP: $1,600 USD
• More info: www.pushindustries.com
You might have a hard time spotting the differences externally, but Push says that internally there's a "new damping architecture
" and explains what that means on the trail. The new ElevenSix is said to offer a more lively, or poppy, feel thanks to revised mid-speed control, and a change to the low-speed damping claims to deliver increased traction. At the opposite end of the stroke, there's a redesigned hydraulic bottom-out system that uses oil displacement to ramp up the progressivity near the end of the stroke, a handy feature on a coil-sprung shock like the ElevenSix, as well as a new stroke-specific bottom-our bumper.
Lastly, Push also cites, "Improved high-speed compression in mid-stroke to eliminate 'dead, or over-damped feel
'"
Electric mountain bikers can also get a shock tailor-made for their battery-powered bike that employs a stronger Melonite QPQ steel shaft, which Push already offered, as well as updated tunes that, "provide unmatched small bump sensitivity and traction while supporting the extra mass of the frame with a bottomless feel on the trail.
"
