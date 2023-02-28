First Look: Push Industries' Updated ElevenSix Shock

Colorado's Push Industries released the coil-sprung ElevenSix shock back in 2015 after having spent thirteen years doing high-end custom tuning, then followed that up with an overhaul in 2020 that saw it receive a bunch of new features. Today sees Push debut the third version of the US-made ElevenSix, and they're saying that it comes with, "significant performance updates." There's also an e-bike version that has all the same adjustments and a few notable differences, and both are still custom-tuned for each rider, their riding style, and whatever frame they're putting it on.



There's also a new price: $1,600 USD, or about $300 more than the previous version of the ElevenSix. Current owners can also upgrade their older version to the tune of $160 USD when they send the shock in for a factory rebuild service.



ElevenSix details



• Dual Overhead Compression Valve system

• Updated low and mid-speed damping

• External low-speed compression, high-speed compression, low-speed rebound

• Independent speed-sensitive hydraulic bottom-out

• Stroke-specific bottoming bumper

• Standard eyelet or trunnion mount

• 60-day performance guarantee

• Manufactured in Colorado

• MSRP: $1,600 USD

• More info:

