First Look: Push Industries' Updated ElevenSix Shock

Feb 28, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Colorado's Push Industries released the coil-sprung ElevenSix shock back in 2015 after having spent thirteen years doing high-end custom tuning, then followed that up with an overhaul in 2020 that saw it receive a bunch of new features. Today sees Push debut the third version of the US-made ElevenSix, and they're saying that it comes with, "significant performance updates." There's also an e-bike version that has all the same adjustments and a few notable differences, and both are still custom-tuned for each rider, their riding style, and whatever frame they're putting it on.

There's also a new price: $1,600 USD, or about $300 more than the previous version of the ElevenSix. Current owners can also upgrade their older version to the tune of $160 USD when they send the shock in for a factory rebuild service.
ElevenSix details

• Dual Overhead Compression Valve system
• Updated low and mid-speed damping
• External low-speed compression, high-speed compression, low-speed rebound
• Independent speed-sensitive hydraulic bottom-out
• Stroke-specific bottoming bumper
• Standard eyelet or trunnion mount
• 60-day performance guarantee
• Manufactured in Colorado
• MSRP: $1,600 USD
• More info: www.pushindustries.com




What's new?

You might have a hard time spotting the differences externally, but Push says that internally there's a "new damping architecture" and explains what that means on the trail. The new ElevenSix is said to offer a more lively, or poppy, feel thanks to revised mid-speed control, and a change to the low-speed damping claims to deliver increased traction. At the opposite end of the stroke, there's a redesigned hydraulic bottom-out system that uses oil displacement to ramp up the progressivity near the end of the stroke, a handy feature on a coil-sprung shock like the ElevenSix, as well as a new stroke-specific bottom-our bumper.

Lastly, Push also cites, "Improved high-speed compression in mid-stroke to eliminate 'dead, or over-damped feel'"


Electric mountain bikers can also get a shock tailor-made for their battery-powered bike that employs a stronger Melonite QPQ steel shaft, which Push already offered, as well as updated tunes that, "provide unmatched small bump sensitivity and traction while supporting the extra mass of the frame with a bottomless feel on the trail."

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Shocks Push Push Elevensix


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter
82641 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors
75537 views
What Type of Mountain Bike Should You Buy in 2023?
61081 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike
46405 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
44725 views
Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp
44210 views
First Look: Reeb's New Steel Enduro Racer is Partly 3D-Printed
38437 views
GT Becomes a "Stand-alone Business" as it Returns to Southern California
37846 views

11 Comments

  • 1 0
 I had a push v1 on my evil, and it was insanely good.
But I bought it second hand for £500. There is not rats ass chance I’d pay $1600 which will be £1500-1600 for shock, no matter how good it was.
  • 3 0
 The price is insane. In comparison, Intend is a budget brand. :-D
  • 1 0
 I have a hover and its awesome.
  • 1 0
 @newbermuda: Unfortunately, I do not. But at least I can see Cornelius regularly on the trails here.
  • 3 0
 The blingy bits were intended to look like the parts on dentist drills.
  • 1 0
 Just picked up the “old” spec shock on clearance. It’s amazing and I couldn’t resist the discount. Upgrade later at service for $160? Sounds solid to me!
  • 2 0
 So my kids wont eat for a month...
  • 2 0
 Cane Creek leaves the chat.
  • 1 0
 Please tell me the line, "Electric mountain bikers can also get a shock..." was intentional.
  • 1 0
 More than twice the price of the new Cane Creek offerings?

lol no.
  • 1 0
 Jewelry





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043888
Mobile Version of Website