Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork: Sea Otter 2023

Apr 20, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Behold!

Push Industries has a long history of manufacturing high-end suspension components and modifications, with their flagship ElevenSix shock now standing synonymous with boutique suspension. However, one thing has been suspiciously lacking from the lineup: a fully Push-made fork. That's changing now, as Push unveils their new inverted all-mountain fork.

The deep crown overlap certainly looks skookum.
The steer tube appears to be pressed in, as per usual.

I bothered Darren - the founder of Push - as much as I could, but he's being pretty tight-lipped about any details with the new fork. All he could say was that the model you see here is a pre-production version, and that there will be some details that differ on the final model.

From what I can tell, it's geared towards the trail/enduro bike market, with long enough travel to match the other big single crown options on the market. It seems to be made completely out of aluminum, with some plastic guards for the exposed stanchions. There's a little cable guide attached to the casting, and some mysterious tapped holes on both legs that could probably be used to attach other accessories like a fender.

Looks stiff, hope it proves to be on trail.
Bolt-on everything.

The dropouts at the bottom of the stanchions are bolt-on, and have a massive interface with the axle, which should hopefully abate some of the torsional stiffness issues that inverted forks have had in the past. With a double pinch bolt on each side the assembly certainly looks beefy.

Maybe a fart valve, maybe a retention bolt, maybe an oil port?
And a simple little cable guide.

That's all I can speculate on for the time being, but you can guarantee that we'll be pestering the Push folks for more info as it comes out. Darren left me with two quotes that felt worth sharing, so keep these in mind:

bigquotesIt'll change your life.
bigquotesComing soon.

A classic Push damper arrangement, and boy does it have a nice click to it.


Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Push


62 Comments

  • 85 0
 I hope it's atleast 3000$
  • 4 3
 You made my day! I laughed so much when I read your comment
  • 2 0
 Ain't that the truth. It will at least slow me down from blindly wanting it.
  • 1 0
 Plus a proprietary hub or I’d be frankly disappointed
  • 1 0
 Goes nicely with your $5000 without shock Actofive frame.
  • 17 1
 The asthetics match the Arrival pretty well tup
  • 14 1
 Very "Mandalorian."

Us- "Upside down?"
Push- "This is the way."
  • 11 5
 "mysterious tapped holes on both legs that could probably be used to attach other accessories like a fender."
If you bolt a fender on there you'll have a pretty short travel fork...
  • 3 0
 By the looks they are in the stanchion guard. So fixed relative to the axle / wheel
  • 1 0
 @tometron: Yeah, DVO had the best stanchion guards to attach a fender to. I think it was the most clever approach. If you're going to attach a fender to the stanchion guards, you could just as well make it a structural item.
  • 5 0
 This is awesome, I'd love to see more inverted forks on the market. Thing is, there's lika tipping point for some riders when the benefits of such a design truly starts to outweigh the negatives. So I'm not saying it's for everyone, but personally I love the ones I've tried. As in how riding style and body weight allows for some of that extra flex not to be a bad thing, and just mean that the fork tracks better offering more grip and less arm fatigue, along with it hopefully being very supple. Fore-aft stiffness on inverted forks is just amazing for anyone though, so in that regard they make a ton of sense (think PB huck to flat videos with forks flexing like noodles) but everyone seems to forget that aspect as soon as someone does a little twist test in a parking lot.
  • 8 0
 You had me at fart valve.
  • 2 1
 Hmm not so sure about this one. Seems everytime someone tried an inverted single crown it’s a kiss of death. That’s a lot of $$$ spent into R&D and then what I’m assuming is going to be a hefty price tag just as things are slowing. Hopefully it sells well for them.
  • 7 0
 Agreed. A small company like Push probably should have stuck to something that's a sure thing. Like a linkage fork.
  • 1 0
 Conventional cast fork lowers are a huge investment, which don't make much sense for a niche manufacturer either. An USD fork is something that is easier to produce in smaller quantities. I recall there is a video on the DT Swiss website on how their 535 fork lowers are made in a Taiwanese factory. The injection moulding process is super high tech and probably not something a European or North American company can do. But after that there is a lot of manual post processing. Compare that with working with tubes and some CNC machining. Somehow people seem to relate CNC to high end and expensive but casting is really complex and with much mass production having moved to South East Asia at some point and perfected over there, it will be really tough to make a conventional fork in the US. Plastic injection molding is still done well in Europe and Magura insists that their injection molding tech never leaves Germany but as for metal casting, I doubt you can beat the Taiwanese.
  • 1 0
 I dont know for certain, but it seems like USD forks do ok in very niche markets, and Push fits the bill there. So I dont think it would be wise for a brand like Rockshox (that sells to a massive audience) to do it again but for smaller company that already has a customer base seeking unique and very customizable product, I think theyll do ok with it..... hopefully.
  • 5 0
 $20,000 mountain bikes hell yeah
  • 4 0
 Get up on this Ah, push it Get up on this Ow! Baby!
  • 1 0
 @pip3r - That’s what came to my mind
  • 1 0
 Salt-N-Pepa in da house
  • 3 0
 @dariodigiulio album looks to be set to private? Can't click through to the pics...
  • 2 0
 it was nice of them to add that little plastic brake line guide so I have a place to mount my onboard speedometer ʕʘ̅͜ʘ̅ʔ
  • 2 0
 That's going to be EXPENSIVE! ...but it'll probably also be awesome. I've been pretty impressed with the PUSH stuff that I've tried.
  • 4 0
 There’s only three things left to find out: price, price and
weight
  • 2 0
 Well every other inverted fork was flexy and dangerous. I still have scars from my Maverick. I will wait for others to test this.
  • 4 1
 Shame it's gotta have a 15mm axle
  • 3 0
 Dropouts look to be bolted on so presumably you could swap them out if they offered 20mm?
  • 2 0
 I was hoping for 24mm or 25mm drop outs
  • 3 0
 Well that’s an awefully nice bike to put it on
  • 2 0
 Plastic guards could wrap around more-like the 'hard enduro'
Moto types many of us(moto) folks upgrade to.
  • 1 0
 just make it a dual crown already ffs. adding weight to offset the downsides of a single crown inverted setup to get cool points.
  • 3 0
 I don't know if I'd Trust it.
  • 2 0
 Looks different and good.
  • 2 0
 Compliant will be used in the upcoming review
  • 1 0
 It will be used 30 times in 30 paragraphs.
  • 2 0
 This disgusts by its radness. Barf.
  • 2 0
 Everyone guess the msrp………
  • 1 0
 If it's not over $3000 I don't want it.
  • 2 0
 Before we buy it we have to know if we can stand on it
  • 2 0
 Shut up and take my internal headset routing!
  • 2 0
 This vs Intend would be a good comparison!
  • 1 0
 Wait... so if you were riding the bike, how could you see the bottom of the lowers?!?!?!? Because it was.... inverted.
  • 1 0
 Bonito! I want mine laser-engraved with leaves though...
  • 1 0
 **whimpers a little bit…
  • 1 0
 My wallet whimpered when I clicked on this story.
  • 1 0
 Change my life and bank balance all in one day.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this will cost more than most complete bikes. :-P
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what that stem is?
  • 1 0
 Looks to be a We Are One "Da Stem": www.weareonecomposites.com/shop/da-package-510#attr=1395,2393
  • 1 0
 Would assume a coil-only shock company probably would go for a coil-fork?
  • 1 0
 Do and pros race Push suspension products?
  • 1 0
 I'd assume most pros with a suspension contract would be running front/rear suspension from the same company. PUSH hasn't had a fork yet.....
  • 1 0
 They have really Pushed that Arrival to the limits.
  • 1 0
 So pretty!
  • 1 0
 oh yeah!
  • 1 0
 Daddy like!!!
  • 1 0
 Need
  • 1 0
 Those tires rock
  • 1 0
 hubba bubba baby!
  • 1 0
 I love me some bolt ons!
Below threshold threads are hidden





