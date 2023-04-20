Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork: Sea Otter 2023

The deep crown overlap certainly looks skookum. The steer tube appears to be pressed in, as per usual.

Looks stiff, hope it proves to be on trail. Bolt-on everything.

Maybe a fart valve, maybe a retention bolt, maybe an oil port? And a simple little cable guide.

It'll change your life. Coming soon.

A classic Push damper arrangement, and boy does it have a nice click to it.

Push Industries has a long history of manufacturing high-end suspension components and modifications, with their flagship ElevenSix shock now standing synonymous with boutique suspension. However, one thing has been suspiciously lacking from the lineup: a fully Push-made fork. That's changing now, as Push unveils their new inverted all-mountain fork.I bothered Darren - the founder of Push - as much as I could, but he's being pretty tight-lipped about any details with the new fork. All he could say was that the model you see here is a pre-production version, and that there will be some details that differ on the final model.From what I can tell, it's geared towards the trail/enduro bike market, with long enough travel to match the other big single crown options on the market. It seems to be made completely out of aluminum, with some plastic guards for the exposed stanchions. There's a little cable guide attached to the casting, and some mysterious tapped holes on both legs that could probably be used to attach other accessories like a fender.The dropouts at the bottom of the stanchions are bolt-on, and have a massive interface with the axle, which should hopefully abate some of the torsional stiffness issues that inverted forks have had in the past. With a double pinch bolt on each side the assembly certainly looks beefy.That's all I can speculate on for the time being, but you can guarantee that we'll be pestering the Push folks for more info as it comes out. Darren left me with two quotes that felt worth sharing, so keep these in mind: