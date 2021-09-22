The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork

While good in concept, we ultimately felt that telling the story behind the design was going to be too large of a hurdle for a small company like ours. Additionally, there would be some packaging issues because at the time we didn’t have the technology to package the fork in a single crown format. We felt that hurdle would limit its ability to be widely accepted.



The final strike really came in early 2016 when we first learned about the newly formed Trust Performance. I’ve known Dave Weagle for many years and have a lot of respect for him and his work. After a few conversations with Dave, I really felt that Trust had the legitimacy and support to move forward with their linkage fork design. At that point, we archived our design and started to discuss how we might be involved with Trust from a sales/tuning perspective after their public launch. Ultimately those talks fell short for a number of reasons.