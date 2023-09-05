Video: Peter Jamison in 'Izzo Raw'

Sep 5, 2023
by Peter Jamison  

bigquotesThank you to everyone for the support and kind words about my last video, 'Sessions' EP2. The team and I really appreciate it, and today we are excited to bring you 'Izzo RAW'. Last winter, I found myself gravitating to my trail bike more than my downhill bike for the first time ever and I began to absolutely fall in love with pedalling. At first, I was a bit confused as to what was happening, but I decided to embrace it. Then, in March, I got an Izzo built up for the first time. Coming from mostly riding the Capra, the Izzo was a big change of pace, and I couldn't stop riding it. After a few weeks of riding the Izzo, it became my favorite bike in the garage and I knew I wanted to film a video part on it and thus 'Izzo RAW' was born.

Photo by Jared Hardy
Up and Over

Photo by Jared Hardy
My custom-built Izzo with parts from Race Face, Marzocchi, and Shimano

Photo by Jared Hardy
Slip and slide

Photo by Jared Hardy
Izzo handling the Southern Utah terrain

bigquotesIf you are curious how a video like this is filmed, feel free to check out the behind-the-scenes video below. Additionally, if you are curious as to my bike setup for this video, I have an in-depth bike check going live on my YouTube next week.


Photo by Jared Hardy
Dry desert conditions lead to exciting visuals and sad trails

Photo by Jared Hardy
Berm enthusiast

bigquotesA big thank you to Jared Hardy for the filming and editing, Harry Fetter for the BTS filming, Keith White for the sound design, and YT for the support on this project.


2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Whip whip skid whip whip skid ya’ll
Yeehaw
  • 2 0
 Sick edit! Loving the raw sound





