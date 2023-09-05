Video: Peter Jamison in 'Izzo Raw'

Thank you to everyone for the support and kind words about my last video, 'Sessions' EP2. The team and I really appreciate it, and today we are excited to bring you 'Izzo RAW'. Last winter, I found myself gravitating to my trail bike more than my downhill bike for the first time ever and I began to absolutely fall in love with pedalling. At first, I was a bit confused as to what was happening, but I decided to embrace it. Then, in March, I got an Izzo built up for the first time. Coming from mostly riding the Capra, the Izzo was a big change of pace, and I couldn't stop riding it. After a few weeks of riding the Izzo, it became my favorite bike in the garage and I knew I wanted to film a video part on it and thus 'Izzo RAW' was born.