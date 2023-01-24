Gymnast Turned Biker Patricia Druwen Signs With ROSE & SRAM

Press Release: rasoulution
Women’s mountain biking has progressed tremendously over the last few years, and a young girl from Germany, Patricia Druwen, is at the forefront of that progression.
Patricia had a great 2022 season with solid results in iconic events while landing tricks that no other girl has: winning the coveted FMB World Title. For 2023 Patricia plans to defend her title, ride new disciplines, and compete at Crankworx for the first time.
Patricia was born in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, in 2007. During her childhood, gymnastics became her passion. Later, curiosity got to her, and she started using her gymnastic skills on her street bike. Three years ago, in January 2020, Patricia got her first dirt jump bike, which she fell in love with immediately.
In an incredibly short period, thanks to her talent and devotion on the bike, Patricia secured the title ‘Queen of Gnar’ at one of the most renowned freeride events, the Audi Nines. She has also made a name for herself in the slopestyle world, with several podium spots, including being one of the first-ever female riders in Red Bull District Ride
, where she earned 3rd in the Best Trick contest. With all these results, Patricia finished the 2022 season as the current FMB World Tour and Swiss National Series leader and the FMB Best Trick award in her category.
Having joined the global program of ROSE Bikes and SRAM/RockShox and partnering up with Title, Troy Lee Designs, and Industry Nine, Patricia is more than ready to tackle the 2023 season and defend her FMB World Tour lead.
Early this year she pushed the limits at La Poma with incredible trick combinations like 360 triple bar spins or backflip double bar spins will help her achieve this goal.
“Patricia is an awesome rider! The first time I saw her was on Instagram and I was impressed with the style she has and the tricks that she is doing. When I first met her, she was riding the most technical trails with such ease and control. I’ve never met a girl with such motivation, she always wants to learn new tricks and go bigger! I am really stoked for her!” – Erik Fedko.
Besides slopestyle competitions, she will compete at Crankworx Speed & Style and participate in big bike events like The Nines again.
Stay tuned for a great season and even more progression in women’s mountain biking.
More information about Patricia:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/patricia_druwen/
