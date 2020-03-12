Push's New ElevenSix Coil Shock Has Hydraulic Bottom Out Control

Push first unveiled their ElevenSix coil shock back in 2015, and in the years since it's become a common sight on all sorts of high-end builds. For 2020, the shock has received a significant update, including the addition of a hydaulic bottom out control feature, revised valving, and spherical eyelet bearings.



There's also a new pint-sized version, the ElevenSix Micro, which was designed specifically for the Evil Following and its trunnion mount, 165 x 45mm shock dimensions.



Along with all the updates, the features that put the ElevenSix on the map in the first place remain, including the two separate compression circuits that can be selected with the flip of a lever, each with their own externally adjustable high- and low-speed compression adjustments. There are 25 clicks of high- and low-speed compression adjustment for each circuit, along with 18 clicks of low speed rebound adjustment.

ElevenSix Details

• Independent hydraulic bottom out piston

• Dual Overhead Compression Valve system with increased range

• Motorsport grade spherical bearing eyelet mounts

• Metric sizes only

• Available in standard and trunnion mount

• Manufactured and assembled in Colorado

• MSRP: $1200 USD

• pushindustries.com

Better Bottom Out Control

The port shape has been updated for more consistent oil flow. The ElevenSix uses an internal floating piston design and a large oil reservoir. The pressure in the reservoir is set at 90psi.

Refined Piston Design

Spherical Bearings

The ElevenSix Micro is designed for the 120mm Evil Following.

E-Bike and Yoke-Mount Specific Shocks

As always, the ElevenSix is still designed, manufactured, and assembled in Colorado. Each shock is tuned specifically for the bike it will be installed on – Push has a constantly growing list of compatible bikes. Want to move a Push shock from one bike model to another? Push offers a reconfiguration service where they'll re-tune the shock and adjust the length and stroke to make that possible.Coil shocks have a well deserved reputation for delivering enhanced small bump sensitivity and traction compared to air shocks, but they're typically not able to offer as much end-stroke progression due to the linear nature of a coil spring. That's not as big of a deal on bikes with a more progressive leverage curve, but on more linear bikes that can mean running a higher spring rate is necessary to avoid harsh bottom outs.To help prevent that, Push has added a hydraulic bottom out control to the ElevenSix that comes into play during the last 15% of the shock's stroke. A secondary piston passes through a smaller tube, which increases the hydraulic pressure and creates a more progressive end stroke. Push aren't the first company to go this route - EXT's Storia shock comes to mind - but it's a welcome feature that should increase the number of bikes able to use an ElevenSix. In addition, the ElevenSix's open cell rod bumpers are designed to add another layer of bottom out prevention. The bottom part of the bumper sits in a cup, which helps it keeps its shape and provide support during big impacts, rather than getting completely flattened like a pancake.Push even revised the ElevenSix's damping piston shape, altering the compression and rebound ports to allow for a smoother flow of oil, and more consistency during fast, repeated impacts. The progressive compression and rebound valve stacks were tweaked as well, with the goal of delivering less damping on small and high frequency bumps, and more damping during big imacts and g-outs.Shock eyelet bearings have become more common over the last few years, part of the ongoing battle against friction that can decrease a shock's sensitivity. Push came up with their own spherical bearing design that's said to help reduce rotational friction from linkages and the shaft binding friction that can occur when a shock flexes, especially under side loads.Push have added a new Melonite QPQ steel shaft as an option in order to allow the shock to handle the higher shaft loads that can accompany yoke-mounted shock designs. What's Melonite QPQ? It's a case hardening process that's intended to increase wear and corrosion resistance, along with increasing the fatigue strength. If you want to add an obscure acronym to your repertoire, QPQ stands for Quench-Polish-Quench. The ElevenSix HD model uses the Melonite steel shaft, and it will also be used on Push's new e-MTB specific models.