Push's New ElevenSix Coil Shock Has Hydraulic Bottom Out Control

Mar 12, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Push ElevenSix


Push first unveiled their ElevenSix coil shock back in 2015, and in the years since it's become a common sight on all sorts of high-end builds. For 2020, the shock has received a significant update, including the addition of a hydaulic bottom out control feature, revised valving, and spherical eyelet bearings.

There's also a new pint-sized version, the ElevenSix Micro, which was designed specifically for the Evil Following and its trunnion mount, 165 x 45mm shock dimensions.

Along with all the updates, the features that put the ElevenSix on the map in the first place remain, including the two separate compression circuits that can be selected with the flip of a lever, each with their own externally adjustable high- and low-speed compression adjustments. There are 25 clicks of high- and low-speed compression adjustment for each circuit, along with 18 clicks of low speed rebound adjustment.
ElevenSix Details
• Independent hydraulic bottom out piston
• Dual Overhead Compression Valve system with increased range
• Motorsport grade spherical bearing eyelet mounts
• Metric sizes only
• Available in standard and trunnion mount
• Manufactured and assembled in Colorado
• MSRP: $1200 USD
pushindustries.com

As always, the ElevenSix is still designed, manufactured, and assembled in Colorado. Each shock is tuned specifically for the bike it will be installed on – Push has a constantly growing list of compatible bikes. Want to move a Push shock from one bike model to another? Push offers a reconfiguration service where they'll re-tune the shock and adjust the length and stroke to make that possible.

Push ElevenSix

Better Bottom Out Control

Coil shocks have a well deserved reputation for delivering enhanced small bump sensitivity and traction compared to air shocks, but they're typically not able to offer as much end-stroke progression due to the linear nature of a coil spring. That's not as big of a deal on bikes with a more progressive leverage curve, but on more linear bikes that can mean running a higher spring rate is necessary to avoid harsh bottom outs.

To help prevent that, Push has added a hydraulic bottom out control to the ElevenSix that comes into play during the last 15% of the shock's stroke. A secondary piston passes through a smaller tube, which increases the hydraulic pressure and creates a more progressive end stroke. Push aren't the first company to go this route - EXT's Storia shock comes to mind - but it's a welcome feature that should increase the number of bikes able to use an ElevenSix. In addition, the ElevenSix's open cell rod bumpers are designed to add another layer of bottom out prevention. The bottom part of the bumper sits in a cup, which helps it keeps its shape and provide support during big impacts, rather than getting completely flattened like a pancake.

Push ElevenSix
The port shape has been updated for more consistent oil flow.
Push ElevenSix
The ElevenSix uses an internal floating piston design and a large oil reservoir. The pressure in the reservoir is set at 90psi.


Refined Piston Design

Push even revised the ElevenSix's damping piston shape, altering the compression and rebound ports to allow for a smoother flow of oil, and more consistency during fast, repeated impacts. The progressive compression and rebound valve stacks were tweaked as well, with the goal of delivering less damping on small and high frequency bumps, and more damping during big imacts and g-outs.


Push ElevenSix


Spherical Bearings

Shock eyelet bearings have become more common over the last few years, part of the ongoing battle against friction that can decrease a shock's sensitivity. Push came up with their own spherical bearing design that's said to help reduce rotational friction from linkages and the shaft binding friction that can occur when a shock flexes, especially under side loads.


Push ElevenSix
The ElevenSix Micro is designed for the 120mm Evil Following.


E-Bike and Yoke-Mount Specific Shocks

Push have added a new Melonite QPQ steel shaft as an option in order to allow the shock to handle the higher shaft loads that can accompany yoke-mounted shock designs. What's Melonite QPQ? It's a case hardening process that's intended to increase wear and corrosion resistance, along with increasing the fatigue strength. If you want to add an obscure acronym to your repertoire, QPQ stands for Quench-Polish-Quench. The ElevenSix HD model uses the Melonite steel shaft, and it will also be used on Push's new e-MTB specific models.

  • 18 0
 Please tell me you have it ready for the new wreckoning that’s about to drop.
  • 2 0
 I'm sure they do given their close relationship with Evil!
  • 1 1
 they do
  • 1 1
 The list of frames they have tunes ready for is on their site. Currently the wreckoning is not listed.
  • 2 0
 Doesn't this support the argument that its a new Following we're about to see tomorrow? And confirms it'll have 120mm rear suspension travel?
They wouldn't likely develop a shock specifically for an Evil Following that is currently sold out.
  • 15 4
 Copying the latest EXT Storia?
  • 2 0
 Or the old vector
  • 3 2
 This is not new tech lol, not sh*tting on the shock or anything. HBO has been available in shock absorbers since before MTB had suspension.
  • 1 0
 And previous Gen as well.. HBC
  • 3 0
 Always wondered why shocks seemed to move away from hydraulic bottom out/ ramp up control a few years back.
If there are any suspension shops out there that care to help me out - what would be more desirable from your point of view:
A more linear frame rate vs progressively tuned shock
A more progressive frame rate vs linearly tuned shock
Or a sensible (cop out answer) mix of the two?
I guess my question is really, if a customer walks in and says “hey can you tune this shock up for me” are you pleased to hear their bike is linear or progressive?
  • 1 0
 Thats what the whole cannondale dual shock design was about- apparently a linear frame rate coupled with a progressive spring rate (coil or air) seems to be the Golden Tune.

What the industry needs is someone who could make better progressive coil springs, that have more progressively and a smoother curve. From what I've heard current MTB progressive coils have an almost dual spring rate, without a smooth transition.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: yep I hear ya. From my own pov as a rider I want as little progression as possible without smashing into the bump stop too often. I guess that’s what we all want? As a rider that likes jumps a lot I tend to just increase the spring rate until it feels good but have owned frames that love to buck on lips when you push right into the end stroke and it sucks.
My own feeling is a more linear frame (within reason...straighter chart with less curve but possibly still a falling rate) and a well tuned shock is the dream but I’d love some more insight from tuners and other riders alike..
  • 3 0
 my opinion (working in R+D for a large motorcycle suspension company for several years):
the best for the rider: what ever works best for him. that can be eithor or a mix of both. since every rider feels different and demands different things from their suspension.
since you need to tune something to the riders liking the more you can adjust the more work it will be, but also the closer it can be to perfection.
the easiest to tune:
linear frame rate + adjustable progressive spring (air) + linear tune
the only reason this product exists is to get a certain progressivity into a system which has a linear spring and frame rate.
if you are interested in more details research the KTM PDS system. its the exact same technology
  • 1 0
 @ProperPushIrons: Linear frame with a falling rate. I think the OG Ripmo is pretty close to that. Shredders complain that it bottoms out to easily and coils don't work well with it due to the falling progressiveness at the end of the curve. Ripmo V2 and AF changed that.
  • 1 1
 @Svinyard: you can't have a linear frame with a falling rate though...
  • 1 0
 I had spherical bearings in my first ccdb, people would freak out when you could twist the entire shock a couple of degrees and try to tell you it was broken. And like they said in the article would have a lot of side loading especially now you have trunnion mounts making everything even stiffer
  • 4 1
 Like a Bugatti, I can’t afford one but it sure would be fun to take it for a spin.
  • 2 0
 Ok so wait, this new shock will be ebike compatible, but overall it's only available in metric sizes so many slightly older frames that are non metric will not be compatible?
  • 2 2
 But does it weight less? Ran a Push Coil on my Yeti a year ago and swapped back for a weight savings. Granted it's not an incredible difference; still felt it after miles of climbing. Coil feeling at a air price/ weight; that will be a shocking upgrade.
  • 1 0
 The EXT Storia V3 has had bottomed out control, non propriety coil, weighs about 100 grams less and about $300 cheaper. Push is just fiddling their finger in people's mouth at these point
  • 4 0
 Très Manitou of them
  • 1 2
 It's actually been around for a couple of decades!
  • 1 0
 Not gonna lie, I would love to have one of those. Not sure I want to pay for it.
  • 2 0
 1.2k$ Dear god.. Shamefully, I'd still buy it.
  • 1 0
 Fox had it in the podium rc3 moto shock for a while before discontinuing their dirt bike products
  • 2 0
 Was hoping the revision was a cut in price by about 50%. Oh well...
  • 1 1
 They slashed their price to $780 last time. I wonder how much their overhead actually is or they just greedy.
  • 1 0
 As cool as this is .. buying new equipment for our bikes may be the least of our concerns in the coming year.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome tup This will definitely be my next shock on my next 29er bike
  • 1 0
 My guess is tomorrow, alot more push shicks in classifieds
  • 1 0
 Still not compatible with the V3 Bronny ????
  • 2 0
 Correct. Shock tunnel is just too small.
  • 1 1
 @swillett116: fist it... I'll see myself out.
  • 1 0
 Oh boy... @badbadleroybrown VS the EXT people again...
  • 1 0
 pulling out all my stocks for this bad boy!lol
  • 1 0
 When are they making a standalone fork?
  • 1 0
 Curious if the Hydraulic Bottom Out is available as an upgrade for owners
  • 1 1
 That thing is rad. I would put that on my XC bike.
  • 2 2
 But does it have....corona?
  • 2 0
 Yah, it's in the damping curcuit, you can spec it bubbles or sans bubbles.
  • 1 1
 soooooo will work on my firebird??
  • 1 0
 Pontiac?
  • 1 1
 Significant and needed upgrade for sure.
  • 5 4
 EXTreme redesign
  • 3 3
 Shocking Technology!
