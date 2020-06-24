Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

While the Enduro World Series are on pause and the world's top enduro racers stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we've been glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we wait for racing to kick off again.
These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Fantasy Enduro League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who wins an Ibis Ripmo V2 with the new 12 speed Shimano XT groupo!
Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and the first one will run 10 days, from Wednesday June 24th at 10am PST through Sunday, July 5th at 11:59pm PST
and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy Enduro League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy Enduro for a total of 8 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:
Round 1 PrizesEnduro Fantasy TriviaFirst Place:
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupo including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!
Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain
, MSRP $596Second Place:
Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a Shimano XT Brake Set
, MSRP $535Third Place:
The nerd with the third-most points will get a Shimano PRO Cockpit
, MSRP $379Fourth Place:
Stay safe in fourth place with a Lazer Helmet
, MSRP $139
That's over $1650 USD
in prizes up for grabs in this first round alone! Learn more about these sweet prizes at shimano.com
.
IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the grand prize Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupo, we recommend you play all rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia ahead of the Fantasy Enduro season. There will be 8 rounds in total. You will want to maximize your points score for all 9 trivia rounds and races to win the prize bike. If racing is unable to resume, the winner of the bike will be decided by Fantasy Enduro Trivia alone.
The theme of this first round is, you guessed it, opening rounds. Good luck!
The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.
7 Comments
Post a Comment