Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

Wednesday June 24th at 10am PST through Sunday, July 5th at 11:59pm PST

The Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupo including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!





Round 1 Prizes

First Place:

Shimano XT Drivetrain

Second Place:

Shimano XT Brake Set

Third Place:

Shimano PRO Cockpit

Fourth Place:

Lazer Helmet

$1650 USD

Quiz: Round 1

Where was the first ever EWS race held? You must be logged in to take this poll. Finale Ligure

Morzine

Les Duex Alpes

Alpe D'huez

Punta Ala Responses: 292 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.

While the Enduro World Series are on pause and the world's top enduro racers stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we've been glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we wait for racing to kick off again.These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Fantasy Enduro League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who wins an Ibis Ripmo V2 with the new 12 speed Shimano XT groupo!Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and the first one will run 10 days, fromand will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy Enduro League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy Enduro for a total of 8 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with a, MSRP $596Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a, MSRP $535The nerd with the third-most points will get a, MSRP $379Stay safe in fourth place with a, MSRP $139That's overin prizes up for grabs in this first round alone! Learn more about these sweet prizes at shimano.com The theme of this first round is, you guessed it, opening rounds. Good luck!