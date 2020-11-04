Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 2 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

Nov 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recover from a topsy turvy season.

These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Fantasy Enduro League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who wins an Ibis Ripmo V2 with the new 12 speed Shimano XT groupset!

Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and this one will run 10 days, from Wednesday, November 4th at 10am PST through Sunday, November 15th at 11:59pm PST and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. We'll combine these final two rounds of Fantasy Trivia with the previous rounds of Fantasy Trivia and Fantasy Enduro to crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:

The Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!





Round 2 Prizes
Enduro Fantasy Trivia

First Place: Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with a Shimano Deore XT Drivetrain featuring HYPERGLIDE+, MSRP $596
Second Place: Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a PRO Tharsis 3Five Cockpit, MSRP $380

That's over $975 USD in prizes up for grabs in this round! Learn more about these sweet prizes at mtb.shimano.com and pro-bikegear.com.




The theme of this second round of trivia is North American rounds. Good luck!


Quiz: Round 2


What was the first North American venue to host an EWS round?



What colour was Joe Barnes’ goggle strap on the 2013 Whistler Top of the World stage?



Which of the following riders was given a 5-minute time penalty at the Whistler EWS in 2013?



Which manufacturer has won the most North American EWS rounds?



Which woman took her first ever EWS stage win at Winter Park in 2014?



What was Jared Graves’ max heart rate on the final stage at Winter Park in 2014?



Which race number was retired from the EWS following the 2015 Crested Butte round?



According to Trailforks, how high was the highest point of the 2015 Crankworx EWS?



What did Toni Ferreiro use to hold together his broken rim in stage 3 at the 2016 Snowmass EWS?



What was Isabeau Courdurier’s podium prize cheque worth for her second place finish at the 2018 Whistler EWS?



What brand dropper post lever was Marco Osbourne running for the 2017 EWS in Whistler?



Which rider raced the 2019 Whistler EWS on a downhill bike after their enduro bike fell off the chairlift in practice?



Besides Whistler, where in North America was the EWS due to hold a round in 2020?



Which trail made up Stage 2 of the Whistler EWS in 2018?



What is The Privateer’s (Adam Price) best stage result at a North American EWS?








The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.



