Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 3 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recover from a topsy turvy season.
These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Fantasy Enduro League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who wins an Ibis Ripmo V2 with the new 12 speed Shimano XT groupset!
Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and this one will run 10 days, from Wednesday, November 18th at 10am PST through Sunday, November 29th at 11:59pm PST
and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. We'll combine these final two rounds of Fantasy Trivia with the previous rounds of Fantasy Trivia and Fantasy Enduro to crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:
Round 3 PrizesEnduro Fantasy TriviaFirst Place:
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!
Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with Shimano Deore XT 4-Piston Brakes with ICE TECHNOLOGIES
, MSRP $536Second Place:
Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a PRO Stealth Off Road Saddle
, MSRP $150
That's over $686 USD
in prizes up for grabs in this round! Learn more about these sweet prizes at mtb.shimano.com
and pro-bikegear.com
.
The theme of this second round of trivia is 2020. Good luck!
The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.
7 Comments
Post a Comment