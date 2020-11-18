Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 3 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

Nov 18, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recover from a topsy turvy season.

These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Fantasy Enduro League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who wins an Ibis Ripmo V2 with the new 12 speed Shimano XT groupset!

Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and this one will run 10 days, from Wednesday, November 18th at 10am PST through Sunday, November 29th at 11:59pm PST and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. We'll combine these final two rounds of Fantasy Trivia with the previous rounds of Fantasy Trivia and Fantasy Enduro to crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:

The Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!





Round 3 Prizes
Enduro Fantasy Trivia

First Place: Get the highest score for this round and you could walk away with Shimano Deore XT 4-Piston Brakes with ICE TECHNOLOGIES, MSRP $536
Second Place: Prove how much you know about the Enduro World Series and get a PRO Stealth Off Road Saddle, MSRP $150

That's over $686 USD in prizes up for grabs in this round! Learn more about these sweet prizes at mtb.shimano.com and pro-bikegear.com.




The theme of this second round of trivia is 2020. Good luck!


Quiz: Round 3


Which rider won both an EWS and an EWS-E race this year?



What was Jack Moir’s best EWS result of 2020?



What did Jesse Melamed have on the inside of his non-drive side chainstay at the 2020 EWS race in Zermatt?



According to the Official Zermatt course map, how long was the Power stage at the EWS-E race?



Which of the following stages was included in the modified 2020 Zermatt EWS race due to weather?



According to Google Maps, how far is Finale Ligure from Pietra Ligure by car?



What level was the Pietra Ligure race according to the EWS Event Grading System?



How many French women were in the top 10 of the EWS race in Pietra Ligure in 2020?



How long was Charles Murray’s stem at the Finale Ligure EWS race in 2020?



What was written on Ella Connolly’s mud guard at the Pietra Ligure EWS race in 2020?



What vehicle did Tracy Moseley use instead of a car at her wedding?



Who would have finished third in the EWS women’s overall series if it were scored according to the EWS rules effective as of January 1, 2020?



According to the 2020 Pietra Ligure Covid 19 EWS procedures, how far apart did racers have to stand apart on the podiums?



What colour grips was Cole Lucas running at the Finale Ligure EWS race in 2020?



Which team won the EWS team rankings for 2020?








The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


