Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia

May 13, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.

These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and the first one will run 10 days, from Wednesday May 13th at 10am PST through Sunday, May 24th at 11:59pm PST and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:

The Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Prismatic Pearl is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.


Round 1 Prize
DH Fantasy Trivia

This round's biggest nerd comes away with a trail-tested Bontrager Blaze WaveCel mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort and protection on any trail, valued at $300 USD, and Bontrager Rally Shoes, a dedicated clipless mountain shoe for the most demanding trail riders, valued at $150 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey and Short with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove valued at $34.50.

That's a $750 USD prize pack for this first round!




IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Custom Project One Trek Slash Carbon with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you play all rounds of DH Fantasy Trivia ahead of the DH Fantasy season. There will be 9 rounds in total. You will want to maximize your points score for all 9 trivia rounds and races to win the prize bike. If racing is unable to resume, the winner of the bike will be decided by DH Fantasy Trivia alone.

The theme of this first round is, you guessed it, opening rounds. Good luck!


Quiz: Round 1


What’s the middle name of the DH racer with the most Round 1 wins?



There's only been one opening round DH race where just a single rider with a Top 10 number plate finished in the Top 10. Who was that rider?



What pressure was Chris Kovarik running in his tires when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?



How many opening round World Cup DH races have Trek athletes won?



What colour were the forks of Tomas Misser’s 1994 prototype Klein bike at the Cap D’Ail opening round?



The opening round was supposed to be in Lousã, Portugal this year. What’s the best ever World Cup finish by a Portugese rider?



How many times has the winner of the opening round gone on to win the overall?



Who was the first Trek athlete to podium at a World Cup DH?



What colour jersey did Rob Warner wear in the 2004 opening round?



After winning qualifying, at the opening round of the WC in 2006, what time did Mick Hannah predict he would do in finals?



Which year did opening round podium rider Sam Hill go on to smash the Dirt Magazine test track, the 1:04?



Which two riders, 9 years apart, have crashed at the same corner of the opening rounds of the World Cup?



According to Alex Rankin, how many slaps to the face can Cedric Gracia take?



What song was playing when Aaron Gwin won in Losinj in 2018?



Which manufacturer's hat did the winner of the opening round in 2010 wear on the podium?







The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



18 Comments

  • 43 0
 I answered zero of these questions with confidence.
  • 6 0
 Perfect.
  • 3 0
 Does it count if I'm confident that I answered them wrong?
  • 4 0
 I liked that Google cant help you - my guesses were based on nothing but a wet finger held to the breeze.
  • 1 1
 @paulskibum: I just did the second answer down for all of them mostly because I'm lazy and because I didn't know any of them Wink
  • 9 0
 Read the title and was like "yeah! I have a chance at a free bike!" read the first question and went "shit..."
  • 6 0
 Is this classified as trivia? Or possibly blind guessing at obscure questions?
  • 1 0
 I'm not too smart so I can't tell the difference.
  • 1 1
 blindly guessing...especially when the only name you know is Rachel Atherton
  • 5 0
 Woohoo! At last something to do!
  • 3 0
 Not even uncle Google can help you now...
  • 2 0
 According to Google every answer is, "No connection try again later"
  • 2 0
 Guessing worked for my diploma. We'll see if it pays off here
  • 1 0
 I think I got all of them so nobody else should even bother submitting answers...
  • 2 1
 Y’all can just go home I nailed this one!
  • 1 0
 These were easy
  • 3 0
 Wrong haha
  • 1 2
 No.

Post a Comment



