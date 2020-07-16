Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 2 of DH Fantasy Trivia

Jul 16, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.

These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and this second round will run 10 days, from Thursday, July 16 at 12pm PST through Sunday, July 26 at 11:59pm PST and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:

The Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Prismatic Pearl is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.


Round 1 Prize
DH Fantasy Trivia

This round's biggest nerd comes away with a Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump worth $129.99 USD, a floor pump with a pressurized chamber makes at-home and on-the-fly tubeless setup a breeze, a Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR MTB Tire valued at $84.99 USD each with severe traction for the most aggressive conditions, yet light enough to climb back up, and Bontrager's latest TLR Tire Sealant, valued at $29.99 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey and Short with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove valued at $34.50.

That's a $625 USD prize pack for this first round!




IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Custom Project One Trek Slash Carbon with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you play all rounds of DH Fantasy Trivia ahead of the DH Fantasy season. There will be 9 rounds in total. You will want to maximize your points score for all 9 trivia rounds and races to win the prize bike. If racing is unable to resume, the winner of the bike will be decided by DH Fantasy Trivia alone.

The theme of this second round is Fort William. Good luck!


Quiz: Round 2


Which Pinkbike user originally created the idea for the Stevie Smith Ghost Run at Fort William in 2016?



What was the name of Steve Peat’s pop up pub at Fort William in 2016?



According to Red Bull’s 2019 Fort William live feed, what is the gradient of the X-Class Wall chute into the finish area underneath the Visit Scotland sender?



According to Trailforks, what is the total altitude loss from the start gate to the finish area of the Fort William World Cup DH Track?



What trick did Cedric Gracia attempt on the road gap on his Fort William race run in 2011?



What was Tracy Moseley’s average speed when she won the first World Cup race at Fort William in 2002 according to the official Tissot Timing?



What colour kit was Myriam Nicole wearing on the podium at the 2011 Fort William World Cup?



Ben Cathro came 8th at Fort William in 2008 wearing a skin suit but what position was he initially given due to a timing error?



How many beer did Chris Kovarik have to celebrate when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?



What’s the best World Cup result by a Scottish rider?



Who has the most elite World Cup DH wins at Fort William?



How many riders earned their first ever elite World Cup win at Fort William?



How many elite World Cup DH races have Trek won at Fort William?



How many right hand turns were there on the 2019 Fort William World Cup DH track?



What mechanical did Sam Hill suffer in finals at the 2005 Fort William World Cup DH race?








The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141322 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
60976 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
56703 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
55299 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
52931 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
44525 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
43504 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41304 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Pinkbike needs to start doing replays of past races but stop telling us who wins so we can still have the excitement of live races. I would be happy with that since this whole season is down the toilet.
  • 1 0
 Also, am I the only one that notices that Pinkbike seems to get singular and plural messed up when it comes to companies??? Trek is a company not companies. Shouldn't it be has Trek won, not have Trek won? There seems to be no consistency between staff...
  • 2 0
 I have no confidence that I got any correct.
  • 1 0
 Wow way harder than the first round good job PB.
  • 1 0
 should i have read the questions before clicking a random answer,

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019869
Mobile Version of Website