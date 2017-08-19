Putting on the Charge - The Jack Moir Interview

Solid season so far, with three Crankworx podiums, including two first places, plus three top 10’s in UCI, including a second place in Fort William and eighth in Mont-Sainte-Anne recently. How would you rate your performance this season?

Going into Rotorua in March, lots of the riders were telling us this was a big race, as it was sort of the unofficial kick-off to the international racing season, with the likes of Brosnan, Bruni, Hannah, Jackson, and more, queuing up for the win. And you managed to come away with it. How did that feel?

You also came in sixth in the Giant Toa Enduro in Rotorua, then 10th at the next Enduro World Series stop in Tasmania. Last year you raced in La Thuille and came in eighth. What are your thoughts on downhill vs enduro?

Do you see somebody like Sam Hill, or Jared Graves, and see that these are riders that were very downhill focused and now 100% of their efforts are going into the EWS, and see that as a possible path for yourself down the road?

Last year you came in second in the Canadian Open Downhill presented by iXS and third in the Garbanzo Downhill. What are your goals heading into Crankworx Whistler this year?

What would you do with that extra $25k from King of Crankworx? Plus the additional paycheque for the DH World Champion title…

With that being so within reach, does it make you look to any other disciplines? Would we ever see you on track at something like a DS&S or pump track?

Then there’s the Crankworx Downhill World Champion title, which you won last year and, heading into Crankworx Whistler, you’re currently in the lead for, though only 20 points ahead of Mick Hannah. What would it mean to you to win that two years in a row?

It’s been interesting this year to have riders like Greg Minnaar racing in Les Gets, and Danny Hart in Innsbruck. Obviously it has a lot to do with scheduling and other priorities, but it’s cool to get those top riders that we maybe don’t see quite as much and throw them into the mix and see how the riders stack up on those tracks.

How do you manage to stay balanced between World Cups, Crankworx, throwing some enduros into the mix. We’ve got other riders like Keegan Wright doing the same, with these really aggressive schedules trying to do everything. How do you stay rested?

I was talking to Jared Graves before and he was saying “...we’re having a pretty chill time, just doing some 3-4 hour trail rides every day.” And we were laughing saying that to your average person, that’s not necessarily a chill day off. So for you, when you say you try to relax in between, what does that actually look like?

What’s your favourite Crankworx track of the year been?

What hurt more, getting bitten by a shark and getting 500 stitches or recovering from your collarbone injury in 2015?

One of the things we talked about, both with Martin Soderstrom and Jared Graves, is how as a Pro athlete you have to really grow mentally and emotionally to really get through injuries. Because it’s going to happen. You’re going get mechanicals at crunch time. You’re going to get injuries that are going to set you back. Do you think that your collarbone issues really strengthened you in that other sense with your mental game?

Whether you’re a Pro or you’re someone who just loves to ride, it’s hard to stop.

At 23, you’re crushing it in a lot of respects - what kind of goals do you have for yourself as we look forward?