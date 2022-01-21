Putting the Freeride Fiesta Jumps in Perspective

Photo: Jose Duch

1. Step-down - 40 feet

Some things that also measure 40 feet:

Photos: Valentin Popineau

2. Road gap - 50 feet

Some things that also measure 50 feet:

Photo: Valentin Popineau

3. Hip - 30-50 feet

Some things that measure in the 30 to 50 feet ballpark:

Photo: Valentin Popineau

4. Step-down - 40 feet

A few more things that measure 40 feet:

Photo: Jose Duch

5. Moto ramp - 50 feet

More things that measure 50 feet:

Photo: Jose Duch

6. Boner log - 30 feet

Some things that also measure 30 feet:

Photo: Jose Duch

7. Drop - 40 feet

Even more things that measure 40 feet:

Photo: Jose Duch

8. Step-up - 40 feet

One last set of things that measure 40 feet:

Photo: Jose Duch

A few years ago, Johny Salido returned from Red Bull Rampage fired up to build some jumps, so build some jumps he did. In fact, he created the biggest jumps in Mexico and decided to hold the inaugural Freeride Fiesta in 2021, when he invited a group of senders to come throw down and experience the intersection of a jump jam and Mexican culture.Now, Freeride Fiesta is in its second year, with more riders than last time and an even more dialed course. Since the jumps are almost too big to comprehend through simply photos and videos, I've decided to put together a joking-but-not-joking article comparing the sizes of the jumps (based on Johny's estimates) with other items. Yes, these units of measurement are ludicrous, but the distances they represent are very real. Without further ado, here's a photo tour of the eight massive features.The opening feature of the Freeride Fiesta course is a relatively "small" step-down, not far out of the start. It's one of the most inviting features on the course, so many riders are starting at the top and slowly working their way down, hitting feature by feature as they become more comfortable. For those who are already comfortable on the course, this first jump is an opportunity to throw in a quick trick.- 12.19 meters- 20 golden retriever dogs, measured from ground to shoulder- 40 toaster ovens, stacked- 8 African buffalos, measured from ground to shoulderThe road gap ties with the big moto ramp as the biggest feature, coming into perspective when the giant shuttle truck drives up the road through the gap and riders continue to soar over it. Like the previous jump, the more air-happy riders are tricking this one, while for others, clearing the crevasse is the trick in itself.- 15.24 meters- Three large SUVs, bumper-to-bumper- A five-story building- Five average adult female alligators, nose-to-tailThe hip gives riders the freedom to go huge or keep things relatively small, with a large catch-berm so that riders don't necessarily have to land pointed straight down the landing.- One letter in the Hollywoood sign- Giant squids, including the tentacles- A brachiosaurus, theoretically- A standard school busThe first half of the course culminates with a medium-large step-down that sends riders at high speed into the metal ramp.- 80 Bic pens- 240 golf tees- 10 hockey nets- 40 yoga blocks (in tall mode)Next on the course is a large, metal ramp, which many riders say is the most intimidating part of the course, with a long lip that appears to go straight up to the moon. Riders who launch this double have plenty of airtime to throw tricks or contemplate their mortality, and a few have found their limits on this feature. It's in the prime spectator zone, so expect big things on this one.- A standard size semitruck trailer (well, standard sizes are 48 and 53 feet)- 1.1 brontosauruses, theoretically- 1.75 London buses- An average cyprus treeThe boner log is the smallest feature on the course, but it's not to be underestimated, as it's another trickable feature in the central spectator zone. A few riders have already thrown some impressive flip combos.- 9.14 meters- Two medium sedans, bumper-to-bumper- 80% of an average telephone pole- Two average-height giraffes, stackedThe drop sets riders up for the final step-up, the best trick jump on the course. Compared with last year, both the lip and landing have been adjusted so that the drop is a bit smaller and the landing a bit steeper. Now, riders are throwing suicide no-handers and other bits of style as they set up for the final feature.- 480 hockey pucks, stacked- 20 average four-month-old babies, stacked- 40 zip ties- 60 cinder blocks, stacked the normal wayWe've seen some wild tricks on the step-up this week and we only expect things to get even wilder.- 10 cat trees- 10 average 7-year-old children, stacked- 4% of the Eiffel Tower- 4 average African elephants, measured at the shoulderAs you can tell, this whole article is just a silly thought exercise, but it's arguably maybe useful when we start to get too jaded about mountain biking from watching superhuman feat after superhuman feat through our computer screens. The point is, these riders are clocking some serious airtime this week, as these jumps at Freeride Fiesta are no joke. Whatever ends up happening this week, we'll no doubt see some incredible action out of Mexico in the upcoming days.