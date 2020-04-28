PYGA Reveal the MoBu - Handmade in South Africa

PRESS RELEASE: PYGA
PYGA Mountainbikes today show exclusive images and details of our latest concept bike, due to launch later this year. The MoBu, a project led and designed by co-owner and PYGA founder, Patrick Morewood, is the company’s dream and ambition to build the best quality bike in the world using techniques never seen in bicycle manufacturing. The name MoBu is derived from the Sesotho word meaning “soil” or “of the earth”.
PYGA MoBu Details:
• Wheel size: 29”
• Intended Use: XC/Marathon or Trail/Down country
• Rear Wheel Travel: 118mm XC/Marathon, 135mm Trail/Down country
• Fork Travel: 120mm XC/Marathon, 130-140mm Trail/Down country
• Material: Carbon fiber, Toray-Mitsubishi T800 and T1100
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Colour: Raw carbon
• Weight: XC/Marathon - 10.25kg, Trail/Down country – 12.4kg (size L w/o pedals)
Designed with input from PYGA Euro Steel pro-riders and Heinrich Wiechman of Blackstone Tek, who are world leaders in the production of high-performance carbon fiber wheels and components for brands including Ducati, MV Agusta, Arch, Norton, Vuhl and Ariel Atom. The design protocol for MoBu was to improve on their already successful Stage model and to future proof the design. The manufacture of the MoBu will be uncompromising in its execution and provide the ultimate control and fun-factor for amateur and pro riders alike, whilst minimising waste material from manufacture.
Trail setup with 130mm fork and 132mm rear.
Marathon race mode with 120mm fork and 118mm rear.
Project MoBu is the realisation of a dream to build the best carbon fiber mountain bikes in the world. In order to fulfil this dream, we needed to find a manufacturing partner who shared our passion for innovation and our belief that things can always be done better. Incredibly, we found such a partner right here in South Africa, Blackstone Tek. Throughout the MoBu project PYGA has had access to Blackstone Tek's unique and proprietary manufacturing techniques that have resulted in a frame that has unparalleled quality, strength and rideability.
Our plan has always been to produce our own bikes right here in South Africa. However, this was not an easy task to accomplish especially when it comes to carbon fiber frames. We’ve always believed in South Africa’s ability to be able to produce some of the best products in the world, as shown by the country's production of military aircraft and equipment in the 1980's.
The project began almost two years ago and is now at the point of final testing followed shortly by first production. The first fifty frames have already been pre-sold and are due for delivery as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions allow for manufacturing to continue. Once in full production, the MoBu will remain an extremely high quality, small batch model with the anticipation that the frames will continue to be sold on a pre-order basis.
Up front, the fork is connected to an offset tapered headset cup providing 10mm of reach and top tube adjustment enabling the fine tuning required by many riders.
The one-piece swingarm is internally mounted to the front triangle providing a smooth look to the BB area which utilises a threaded 73mm BB standard.
A major incentive for PYGA has been to find ways to manufacture a carbon frame without the waste that traditional techniques incur. Blackstone Tek has a proprietary process that uses no air bags, polystyrene cores or polyurethane formers that would have to be disposed of. Instead, they utilise re-usable internal formers that are the precise shape of the inside form enabling near perfect compaction throughout the frame time after time, something that is not easily possible with current production methods. Blackstone Tek have also developed a resin system specific to their wheel production with incredible impact resistance.
The MoBu has uniquely engineered flex translating into better cornering traction, forgiveness and overall ride quality.
The frame holds two full size water bottles, has a lower shock mount flip-chip and will run a 185mm x 55mm length trunnion Rock Shox Ultimate on the Trail/Down country version and a 185mm x 47.5mm length SIDLux on the XC/Marathon setup.
In addition to a 148mm boost rear end, the drive-side is offset by 2.5mm to improve the chain-line and rear wheel stiffness while allowing the use of a standard wheel in emergencies.
There's a two bolt ISCG 05 chain guide mount and all pivots use additionally sealed double-row full complement bearings.
We're so confident in Blackstone Tek’s method and precision of manufacturing that we will be offering a lifetime warranty on frame and bearings. The MoBu will be available shortly after manufacturing can resume following relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures. Interested international partners should get in touch with duncanmc@pygaindustries.com


